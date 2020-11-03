RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central is determined to put its best foot forward against Andrean this year.
In last year’s 44-34 loss to the 59ers for the Class 2A Sectional 33 championship, the Bombers were their own worst enemy. Despite piling up 500-plus yards, running 70 plays to 31 for Andrean and finishing with 31 first downs to 15 for the Niners, RCHS had four turnovers, three of which led to scores.
The first turnover, a fumble, came on just the second snap of the game. A fumbled exchange put the ball inside the Bombers’ own territory and Andrean’s explosive offense scored on its second offensive play of the game.
Minutes later, the Bombers coughed up the ball, this time at the 17-yard line, to hand Andrean another easy score. With less than 3 minutes coming off the clock, the Niners had a 13-0 lead.
Rensselaer was counting on ball control to keep Andrean’s offensive stars off the field, but didn’t execute early. The Bombers hope to execute that same plan with better results Friday night in Merrillville.
Kick off at Father Eckert Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
“We need to do what we do well and that’s run the football,” said Bombers coach Chris Meeks, whose teams are 0-2 in sectional championship games against Andrean. “We’ve got to control the tempo. Last year, we got into a track meet because of our turnovers. We had two quick turnovers and next thing we’re doing is playing chaser all night long. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Despite trailing early, the Bombers still had a chance at trimming Andrean’s lead to one possession midway through the third quarter.
“I think the key point in the game was about halfway through the third quarter, we were down 12 and had the ball down to their 27-yard line,” Meeks said. “We felt like we had their defense on their heels. We were picking up big chunks of yardage and we were in position to cut it to a five-point game. Unfortunately, we fumbled again and their best athlete (tailback Ryan Walsh) scoops it up and takes it back to the house. So what could have been a five-point game immediately became a three-score game.”
Andrean, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A at 10-1, returns many of last year’s skill players, including Walsh and Nicky Flesher, who is a Division I talent.
New to the team is senior quarterback Joe Cimino, who played at Marian Catholic High School in Illinois last season. This is the first year at quarterback for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cimino, who has thrown for 1,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
“They have outstanding athletes at the skill players positions,” Meeks said. “Their statistics are deceiving from the standpoint they do a great job of sharing the wealth. I think you start with the Walsh kid, who ran for 2,000 yards as a junior. But he doesn’t have anywhere near that this year, which just shows the depth that they have.”
Walsh gained over 2,000 yards last year after the Niners lost Flesher for nearly two months with a collarbone injury. Walsh has just over 1,000 yards this fall with 14 touchdowns.
Cimino, meanwhile, gives Andrean a threat to pass and run the ball.
“He’s a dual threat kid and fits right into their program,” Meeks said. “He does a great job of getting the ball out to their athletes, but he’s a kid who can tuck and run. It’s just an added dimension for that offense.”
The Bombers will counter with a strong running game anchored by junior Dylan Kidd, who has 1,320 yards with 23 scores. Senior Addison Wilmington adds 575 rushing yards and eight touchdowns and junior quarterback Tate Drone has thrown for 634 yards with 12 TDs and five interceptions.
As a team, the Bombers have gained 3,107 yards on the ground this fall. They will face an aggressive Niners defense on Friday.
“Defensively, they get after it. They like to come downhill. They have nice size up front for a 2A school,” Meeks said.
Rensselaer’s plan of attack on defense is keeping Andrean’s offense as spectators on the sideline.
“The best defense is a ball-control offense,” Meeks said. “We’ve got to control the time of possession and we’ve got to finish out drives. You’re not going to stop them, but we’ve got to get some stops, whether it’s create a turnover or two or get some possessions where they have to punt it a couple of times.”
RCHS scored on five of its seven offensive possessions in last year’s meeting. It will need more of the same if it hopes to stay within striking distance of the Northwest Crossroads Conference champions whose lone loss came to Merrillville in week one.
“We’ve got to put some kind of pressure on them. We’ve got to make them feel uncomfortable,” Meeks said. “We’ve got to make something big happen in special teams or score first; do something to make them feel pressured.”
Playing near flawless in all three phases of the game will also keep the Bombers close.
“Anytime you punt to them or kick to them, they’re dangerous because they have such great athletes. You’ve got to make sure you control them with the special teams as well,” Meeks said.
Meeks feels playing in the Hoosier Conference has prepared his team for the rigors of playing a top ranked team on the road. He said his team isn’t one to lack confidence.
“They’re heavy favorites. But when people pick up the newspaper throughout Indiana, they’ll see a bunch of upsets,” Meeks said. “We want to be one of those upsets. On paper, we’re not favored to win. But don’t tell our kids that. Our kids believe they can win. We felt like we let it slip away last year and we relish the chance to play these guys again.”