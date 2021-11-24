RENSSELAER — Defense will be a staple of this year’s Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball team.
At least that’s what coach Chad Pulver and his staff have emphasized in practice since the season began earlier this month.
The Bombers return a solid core of players who have shown the ability to score, including seniors Tate Drone (13.4 points per game) and Brody Chamness (5.9 ppg.) and juniors Tommy Boyles and Colby Chapman, who became a reliable third scoring option (8.4 ppg.) in the second half of his sophomore season.
Expected to contribute as starters or bench players are senior Jacoby Tiede-Souza, junior Nole Marchand and junior jump shooter Tristen Wuethrich.
But Rensselaer’s speed and length at several positions should serve as an advantage on the defensive end. The Bombers will also be a deep team, representing the deepest in Pulver’s five seasons as coach at RCHS.
“Our emphasis now is rebuilding the defense,” Pulver said. “We have spent a lot of time putting that back together. It may look familiar to those who have followed our program for the last few years, but our emphasis is we’re going to be more pressure-purposed and try to create more opportunities. We want to play with a high-level intensity because now we have the legs. When we can roll someone out and they can go 90 to 120 seconds hard and then we can roll the next person in and they can play the same way, that gives us a lot more opportunities. Our hope is that creates offensive possessions that come easy, which is a layup, and we come back and do it again.”
The Bombers brought that defensive pressure against Knox in a scrimmage game on Nov. 19 with some success. They spoiled good scoring opportunities after turning the Redskins over in the half-court in particular, but Pulver feels the offense will come when looking at the players he has at his disposal.
“We have really good shooters,” he said. “Tate and Brody are seniors who have seen competition at a high level and can score. Colby and Tristen coming in, they can score. As far as putting the ball up and putting it in the hole, I think we feel pretty good about that. I think we have a number of guys, given the right opportunities, the right personnel, they can go for 10 or 20 a night simply because that’s the way the ball rolls. Let’s say you put your top (defensive) guy on Tate or Colby. What happens is that third or fourth guy still has to play some defense. If they don’t play defense, we’re going to score on them. It gives us the opportunity to make the other team uncomfortable.”
Look for Pulver to put the turnstiles in motion over the course of the season. He has a roster of players that will share big chunks of time on the floor.
Rensselaer’s hoops program features 29 players, up from 16 when Pulver started five years ago. Besides a JV team, the Bombers will put a “C” team on the floor on some weekdays.
“We have 12 legitimate varsity players this year and I don’t know if a lot of teams have that option that are our school size,” Pulver said. “To have that is a strong testament to our community, not only with having kids that want to play but we’ve had youth coaches, we’ve had middle school coaches and high school coaches that have created an atmosphere where guys want to stay a part of it and stay part of the game.”
The season kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 with a home game against Tri-County at 5 p.m. for the JV and 6:30 p.m. for the varsity. Pulver and his staff spent the week fine-tuning the offense ahead of some big challenges ahead, particularly the IU Health Hoops Classic on Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
“We get to see how we’re going to play out pretty early,” Pulver said. “Tri-County is a good shooting team and if we slack off they will make us pay. Then we roll into Harrison and BC or Westside and then hopefully finish by playing in the championship game. That would be great. But we have to play. It’s going to be a fun thing for us to set that measuring stick to figure out where we’re going to be.”
A concern for Pulver ahead of the opener is offensive execution. Last year, the team struggled as a unit to close out games, losing one or two possession games against North White (64-62), West Lafayette (53-47) and Northwestern (58-57) in a Hoosier Conference Tournament game.
The Bombers, who finished 12-11 to finish above .500 for the fifth straight season, including four under Pulver, are hoping to reverse that trend of losing games late this year. Pulver understands there is work to do.
“We don’t do our stuff very well right now,” he said. “We were calling plays tonight (in scrimmage with Knox) and we weren’t executing them. That’s not unheard of this time of year, but that’s been kind of a bugaboo for us over the years. We have 18 seconds left and we call a play or even if we call a timeout and draw it up, we go out and don’t execute it. We have baseline out-of-bounds plays. I call a play and they basically run around in a circle and go away to catch the ball. We’re basically running around. We want to run plays because the sets is what flows into our continuity offense. We need patience and we need to execute.”
Once the players can execute consistently on both ends of the floor, RCHS should enjoy another successful season. After a slow start to 2020, the Bombers won 10 of their last 14 games when the calendar flipped to 2021.
“We have expectations,” Pulver said. “We’re expecting to be better than we have. We have expectations we’re going to be a tough team to play. We have expectations that we’re going to put the ball In the hole. The boys know that and they put pressure on themselves. But we want them to come with responsibility and not just a negativity, ‘Oh, you did it wrong.’ We want the responsibility realizing that when you do it right, you get to feel good about that.”
Peaking in the season’s final couple of weeks is the ultimate goal for the Bombers, who aspire to win a sectional title in March.
“We don’t have an easy sectional. Rochester has won it two years in a row. Lewis Cass is a tough, strong, well put-together team,” Pulver said. “North Newton is going to be better than have been. Delphi is going to be better. Winamac is no sloutch. We’re in a real sectional, but we want to win.
“We don’t want to take a backseat anymore.”