LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley volleyball teams struggled against the top teams in their respective conferences Thursday night.
The Lady Bombers (2-7, 0-2 in the Hoosier Conference) lost to Class A powerhouse Lafayette Central Catholic (8-5, 1-1) by a 3-0 final. The Knights won by 25-17, 25-10 and 25-9 scores.
Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Jessie Ringen had four kills each and Tiede-Souza also had a block. Morgan Van Meter had a block and a block assist and Ella Gehring added a solo block.
Ellie Castle had six assists at the setter’s sport and Lauren Moore added five. Brittney Moore was 8 of 8 serving with an ace and Alexis Oliver finished 5 of 5 with an ace.
Munster, meanwhile, defeated the Kougars, 3-0, at the Kougar Den Thursday.
The Mustangs (20-2, 5-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference) won by 25-11, 25-12 and 25-20 scores despite nine kills, a service ace and a solo block from KV junior Alexis Broyles.
Elisa Carti added 14 assists at setter with a service ace, Ava McKim had 11 digs and 15 serve receptions and Lilly Toppen added 11 digs, 15 serve receptions and an ace for the Kougars, now 11-4 and 2-2.
From Tuesday
Kougars get 11th win at Griffith
GRIFFITH — Kankakee Valley had little trouble disposing of host Griffith Tuesday night, winning by a 3-0 final to improve to 11-3.
The Kougars won by 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19 scores, getting 18 kills from junior Alexis Broyles. She added four service aces and nine digs.
Elisa Carli had nine digs, 10 assists, eight service aces and a kill and Ava McKim had seven digs and 16 serve receptions.
Lilly Toppen had three aces, four assists and six receptions.
From Monday
Kougars dominate Wheeler, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 10-3 with its 3-0 dominance of visiting Wheeler during senior night Monday at the Kougar Den.
Seniors Elisa Carli and Taylor Schultz were recognized by the KVHS athletic department prior to the contest.
The Kougars then struggled to subdue the Bearcats in game one, winning 26-24, before cruising by 25-12 and 25-13 scores in the next two games.
Alexis Broyles led the winners with 14 kills and added four digs, a service aces and two assisted blocks. Schultz had four kills, four digs and two block assists and Carli added 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Abby Grandchamp had four kills, Faith Mauger had four block assists and four serve receptions, Ava McKim had 12 digs and 13 receptions and Marissa Howard and Lilly Toppen had 10 digs each.
Wheeler falls to 8-11 on the season.
Lady Bombers blank West Central
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central won for the third time this season with its 3-0 victory over West Central in volleyball action Monday night.
The Lady Bombers (3-5) won by 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21 scores, with Jessie Ringen (7 kills), Kaylee Tiede-Souza (5 kills) and Ella Gehring (4 kills) sharing in attacking.
Lauren Moore was 44 of 45 setting with 12 assists and Ellie Castle added nine assists on 30 of 30 sets. Morgan Van Meter had two solo blocks and two assisted and Ringen had a solo block, three assists and finished 9 of 10 serving with three aces.
Brittney Moore was 11 of 12 serving with an ace.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars hold off Merrillville
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team played its best game of the season Thursday night, earning a hard-fought, 2-1 victory in come-from-behind fashion against Merrillville.
The game was played at KV’s old field at the intermediate school.
The win was the third straight for the Kougars, now 6-3-3, and the first over a Duneland Athletic Conference team this season.
It was the second game in as many nights for the Kougars, who showed very little fatigue throughout. They attacked Merrillville’s defense, using great ball movement and combination plays in the attack while playing solid team defense, said coach Jovan Jeftich.
However, KV was unable to get a shot past Merrillville goalkeeper Jaiden Alvarez in the first half.
“The Pirate net-minder made some point-blank stops to keep the Kougars off the scoresheet in the first half,” Jeftich said in his recap of the game.
Merrillville (3-3) scored the game’s first goal early in the second half after a foul on top of the Kougar penalty box led to a direct free kick for the Pirates. Chris Martinez slipped the ball past goalkeeper Hayden Myers for a 1-0 lead.
But KV answered the bell minutes later, with Julian Colon’s corner kick finding the foot of defender Alex Lain, who scored his first goal of the season. Later, a well-executed wall pass inside the Pirate penalty box from Chris Varela Carerra to Colon found the back of the net for the game-winner.
Colon’s goal was his second in as many nights.
“He’s been playing some of his best soccer of the season,” Jeftich said.
Merrillville threatened to tie the game late, but KV held strong, getting eight saves from Myers in the victory.
Alvarez had nine saves for the Pirates.
KV returns to action Monday when it faces cross-town rival Covenant Christian at 6:30 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, KV edged the Pirates, 1-0.
From Wednesday
Kougars get 2-1 win vs. Niners
MERRILLVILLE — Ben Herz’s goal late in the second half broke a 1-1 tie and sent Kankakee Valley to a 2-1 victory over Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Andrean Wednesday night.
The win was the fifth for the Kougars, who are 2-1 in conference play.
With the game tied, Joel Gomez played a ball to a streaking Herz on the left flank with nine minutes left in the game. Herz faked out two defenders and blasted a shot towards the upper right corner of the net for the eventual game-winner.
KV came out the aggressors in the first half. The Kougars also showed patience, which paid off before the halftime horn.
Chris Varela Carerra played a through ball past several Andrean defenders before settling in the path of teammate Julian Colon. Colon would calmly convert the break-away opportunity to give KV a 1-0 lead.
The Kougars did dodge a bullet when Andrean was awarded a penalty kick. But the Niners missed wide on their shot.
Senior goalkeeper Hayden Myers had a memorable night, finishing with nine saves.
“(He) played spectacular tonight and made some key saves in critical moments to keep Andrean off the score sheet,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich.
Andrean (2-5-1, 0-3 in the NCC) got its lone score from Samuel Ruiz. Niners goalkeeper Stephen Grata had 10 saves.
In the junior varsity match, KV won by a 2-1 final against the Niners.
From Tuesday
Bombers pull away at Winamac
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central turned a precarious 1-0 lead in the first half into a 5-1 rout with four goals in the second to hand host Winamac a 5-1 loss on Tuesday night.
The lone goal in the first half came from senior Luke Dixon, who sent a long through ball across the field to teammate Juan Valencia, who crossed in back to Dixon for the assist.
In the second half, Dalton Henry scored on a penalty kick, Valencia scored on an assist from Dixon’s throw-in, Jared Williamson had the third goal on an assist from a deep through ball by Dixon and Alex Zaragoza found the net on a free kick outside the penalty box.
Leading the Bomber defense were Broc Beier, Juventino Miguel Cruz, Cameron Grzych and Elijah Gastineau. RCHS held Winamac to just two shots on goal, with one finding the net.
Prep Girls Soccer
Kougars win slugfest, 6-5
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer game with visiting Andrean went to a shootout, with the Kougars outscoring the 59ers, 4-3, to pick up the Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Tuesday night.
The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation and neither team scored in two extra 10-minute periods. Conference rules call for a shootout after the second overtime.
Scoring in regulation for KVHS were Itzel Ruvalcaba and Mady Hamstra. Both came in the first half, but Andrean answered a scoreless first half with two goals of its own in the second half to force a tie.
“I can say the girls had a letdown in the second half, but they really never quit,” said KV coach Mica Serder. “In the closing minutes of the game, they really pushed up field hard to win in regulation and that momentum carried into the overtime.”
Freshman goalkeeper Riley Kain had 10 saves in the contest, including two crucial saves in the shootout to give KV the victory.
“I was nervous in the penalty kicks with a freshman goalkeeper,” Serder said, “but the young lady came through with two big saves to give us the win.”
Covenant wins on senior night
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian exploded for eight goals to send its three seniors — Carly James, Sydnie Bakker and Amy Eades — off with a home win Wednesday night during senior night.
The Knights routed Morgan Township by an 8-0 final, with six different players scoring a goal in the game. Sophomore Skylar Bos had another hat trick for the Knights, giving her 25 goals on the season.
She ranks as one of the top scorers in the state.
All three seniors scored as well, with underclassmen Gabbi Zeilenga and Krisanna McDaniel adding goals.
Prep Cross Country
Bell leads Lady Kougars
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley freshman distance runner Emma Bell continues to churn out strong runs in her first season on coach Lane Lewallen’s squad.
Bell finished second overall by just 14 seconds at Saturday’s Bob Thomas Cross Country Invitational at Lowell.
Competing in the Black Division with her older teammates, Bell covered the course in 20 minutes, 23 seconds to finish just behind Boone Grove’s Kyra Flesvig, who won in 20:09.
Halle Frieden, a senior, was 14th overall in 22:42 for the Kougars, who scored 100 points to place fourth in the team race. Morgan Township rolled to the title with 39 points, beating Hobart (61) and Hanover Central (73).
Also scoring for the Kougars were Emily Wilson (21st in 23:57), Liv Sheehy (30th in 25:34) and Taylor Anderson (33rd in 26:26).
In the boys’ race, Ethan Ehrhardt was the first Kougar runner to finish, placing 15th overall in 18:06. Zach Dunn of Merrillville won the race in 16:56.
KV placed seventh overall behind champion Morgan Township, which had 50 points. Hanover Central was second, followed by Hobart and Merrillville.
Also scoring for coach Tim Adams’ squad were Luke Bristol (26th in 18:58), Adam Collard (29th in 19:11), Brock Maple (40th in 20:17) and Xavier La Paz Marino (44th in 20:50).