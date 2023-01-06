KOKOMO — Former Kankakee Valley volleyball standout Lexi Broyles continues to add to her list of awards in her first season as a member of the Indiana University-Kokomo volleyball team.

Broyes was recently named an NAIA Volleyball All-American by NAIA officials, earning a spot on the third team. All selections are made by the All-America Committee that comprised a first, second, third and honorable mention teams. There are 14 members on each of the first three all-America teams.

