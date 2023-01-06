KOKOMO — Former Kankakee Valley volleyball standout Lexi Broyles continues to add to her list of awards in her first season as a member of the Indiana University-Kokomo volleyball team.
Broyes was recently named an NAIA Volleyball All-American by NAIA officials, earning a spot on the third team. All selections are made by the All-America Committee that comprised a first, second, third and honorable mention teams. There are 14 members on each of the first three all-America teams.
Broyles was also named the River States Conference’s Freshman of the Year and was among the 12-member all-River States first team.
The middle hitter from DeMotte finished her freshman season with 281 kills and 110 blocks. Her kills total ranked fourth on the team.
KV’s all-time kills leader, Broyles is the first IU Kokomo freshman to be named an all-American and the third player in program history overall. Nyssa Baker earned a second team nomination her sophomore year and current grad assistant, Erinn Adam, earned a second team nomination her junior year and third team selection her senior year
Here is a peek at other local athletes competing for college teams:
• Jessie Ringen, a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central, has made 10 starts for Manchester University’s women’s basketball team, averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She has 10 steals, averages 20.4 minutes per game and has hit 20 of 27 free throws for the 6-5 Spartans. She left RCHS as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
• Taylor Schoonveld, a 2022 graduate of KVHS, competed in her first collegiate meet as a member of the Indiana University women’s track and field team on Dec. 9. The Hoosier freshman cleared 5 feet, 5 1/4 inches in the Hoosier Open in Bloomington, finishing seventh overall.
• Nick Mikash, a 2022 KVHS graduate, has started all 16 games for Governors State University and is among the team’s top scorers. He has scored in double figures in 11 of his team’s games, including a season-high 20 points in a win over Cardinal Stritch on Dec. 7. He hit 7 of 15 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Jaguars’ 75-61 victory. He has scored 18 points twice, hitting 4 of 7 3-point shots in a loss to IU-South Bend in November. He was 6 of 9 from 3 for 18 points in a win over Calumet St. Joseph on Nov. 19. He had four rebounds in 31 minutes of action. The Jaguars own a 4-12 record and return from a holiday break this weekend.
• MacKendzie Dresbaugh’s sophomore season as a member of the Marian University women’s golf team featured a personal career highlight. Dresbaugh, a 2021 graduate of North Newton, won her first collegiate match at the IU-East Fall Tournament on Sept. 23. She shot a 159, including a 79 on the first day and an 80 on the second to lead her team to victory at the Delaware Country Club in Muncie. The Knights capped the fall portion of the season with a third-place finish in the Crossroads League meet hosted by Huntington College at the Chariot Run Golf Club in Laconia, Indiana. Dresbaugh shot a 165 over the two-event meet to place 17th overall.
• KVHS graduate Alex Gronkiewicz is in his fourth season as a member of the Manchester University wrestling team. Gronkiewicz competes at 184 pounds for the Spartans and challenged for his weight division title at the Little State meet last month. He finished 3-2 with a pair of pins and lost the final to University of Indianapolis’ Robert Gurley. Gronkiewicz, who is also a member of Manchester’s men’s track and field team in the spring, wrestled at 197 pounds last season.
• Michael Bathke, a West Central High School graduate, recently finished his fourth season as a back-up tight end for Manchester’s football team.
• Tri-County High School product Ashley Ford competed for Manchester University’s women’s cross country team as a freshman in the fall.
• The first semester grades are in at Trine University and the wrestling team has a team grade point average of 3.25 over the first 16 weeks. The wrestler with the top GPA for the Thunder? Rensselaer Central graduate Lakin Webb, who has a perfect 4.0 in his first semester as a college student.