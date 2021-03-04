RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet Monday, March 5 in the City Hall Chambers. A Board of Works meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the regular meeting set for 6 p.m.
The Board of Works will address the Commonwealth invoice for the main lift station at the wastewater system as well as review the non-sewer areas project. The board will also review Eeschuistra Appraisals’ invoice on the lift station and non-sewered areas.
The council meeting agenda includes a bid recommendation and award for 2021 street maintenance by the city’s street department as well as a public relations request from Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Kenny Haun.