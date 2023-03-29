RENSSELAER — Concordia University’s dogged pursuit of Rensselaer Central senior guard Colby Chapman factored in his decision to select the school as his next stop.
The team’s leading scorer in 2023 — and a leader in a number of other categories — Chapman chose Concorida, located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, over four other schools, including Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.
Until this season, Chapman had his eye on Cornerstone.
“I was honestly set on going there, but up until this year, Concordia had me for a visit after the season,” he said. “During the season, they came four times in person — the assistant came three times and the head coach came once during sectionals. Seeing they really wanted me was a big part in the decision for me.”
Chapman was also swayed by the university’s campus, which is a 10-minute ride or less in either direction of Eastern Michigan University and Michigan University.
“I liked the campus and it just felt like my next home for the next four years,” he said of the NAIA school.
The son of Jake and Chastidy Chapman, Colby is the second Indiana player to join the Cardinals, who are coming off a 9-20 season under head coach Ricky Yahn.
Yahn, who has been a head coach at Concordia for 10 years, and his staff plan to utilize Chapman in his first year on the roster.
“They just reiterated every time they were coming that I could be a big piece to their program next year, on and off the court, so that was also a big decision for me, too,” said Chapman, who plans to major in business management. “Based on all my offers, that was the best offer financial-wise.”
A 6-foot-3 guard, Chapman is coming off his best season as a varsity player, leading the team in scoring (15.8 peg.), total points (392), most 3-pointers (41), most blocks (23), most free throws made (115), most assists (85) and most defensive rebounds (117).
The all-Hoosier Conference pick finished his career No. 2 in 3-pointers made with 105, free throws made with 210 and was among the top 10 players in four other categories.
Chapman was also the leading scorer in 2022 (13.6) when the Bombers broke a 17-year drought by winning a Class 2A sectional title at Winamac.
The Bombers were 20-6 this season, winning the first Hoosier Conference title in school history.
Ranked No. 12 in the program’s history in total points with 851, Chapman is the only three-year varsity starter on this year’s team, which featured five other seniors: Tristen Wuethrich, Nole Marchand, Cass Pulver, Tommy Boyles and Nolan Potts.
“Sophomore year, it was a little hard at first coming up from JV to start varsity right away. But it was a great learning year for me,” he said. “My junior year was an up and down year for us as a team, but we made strides and having a sectional championship was pretty incredible. This year, we had a great year. Obviously, we didn’t get what we wanted in the sectional championship, but all we can do is see the good that we did this year. A conference championship. Twenty wins.
“We had a great run together, and that’s all we can ask for.”
Chapman hopes his game translate well at the college level, but he understands the need to add muscle to his frame to absorb contact.
“I do want to increase 15 pounds when I get there, which would put me at 180,” he said. “Lateral defense is something I need to work at. College is such a different game, so being able to defend at a high level is big. Offensively, just keep doing my thing there. It’s obviously going to be different. I’m not going to be the scorer there that I was here. I just want to add some muscle and quickness to my defense.”
He hopes to help turn around a program that has won just 8, 9, 8, 9 and 9 games over the past five years.
“They are very confident about my class,” Chapman said. “They’re recruiting a couple of other guys who should make them better.”