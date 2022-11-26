WOLCOTT — Execution didn’t match the energy that both Rensselaer Central and Tri-County put on display Friday night in Wolcott.
The teams combined for 45 turnovers and hit just 6 of 24 shots in the second quarter.
But RCHS senior guard Colby Chapman kept the Bombers from veering too far off the path, orchestrating a fourth-quarter surge in helping his team maintain control in a 69-48 victory.
Chapman scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the fourth and assisted on three other baskets. He also had a pair of steals and finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Bombers beat another rival for a 2-0 start.
“I think offensively, what ended up working well for us is that Colby did a really nice job of working as an orchestrator and creator,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “He seemed to have a balanced mindset. He was getting himself into good positions. He was trying to distribute the ball. We were out of sorts a lot of the game, and it wasn’t because the guys weren’t trying. They were trying to do the right things, but Tri-County is a tough team. They know how to play together.”
Where the Bombers excelled was the free throw line, hitting 16 of 19 foul shots to just 13 of 29 for the Cavaliers.
Tri-County senior forward Nate Corbin proved to be a handful for the Bombers, scoring 18 points with nine rebounds. He was 5 of 11 from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, but missed 10 free throws (6 of 16).
The 6-foot-4 veteran’s mobility inside put a number of Bomber players in foul trouble.
“He’s a handful,” said first-year Tri-County coach Ryan Harrington. “He’s got that outside shot that’s pretty sweet and he’s a physical guy inside. In the second half, we just knew to go into Nate. They couldn’t really stop him inside and getting their guys in foul trouble, but hats off to them, they got those few stops they needed that made the difference.”
The teams traded baskets in the first quarter, with the Bombers going 8 of 13 from the floor and TC, which was playing its season opener, hitting 7 of 12 shots. The Bombers held a 21-18 lead after the first eight minutes, getting five points each from Chapman, senior Tristen Wuethrich and sophomore Corbin Mathew.
Corbin had seven first-quarter points for the Cavaliers and had 12 by halftime. But the Cavs hit just 2 of 8 shots in the second period and 4 of 8 free throws to fall behind 40-26.
“I thought the energy from the opening tip was awesome,” Harrington said. “We kind of drew up a play for Zarse to get the ball and attack the rim and he scored right away, so that was awesome to see. I thought in the second quarter they got on a run and we weren’t able to stop them at all. Hats off to them. They’re a great team with some really great shooters and great guards. Obviously with them winning the sectional last year and a lot of experience returning, I thought that experience really showed itself tonight. Our intensity and effort was great, but there were a couple of little plays there where their guys have been-there, done-that and our guys are still learning. That’s what we told our kids after the game: this Rensselaer team is what we want to strive to be by the end of the season. We just asked the guys to learn from this experience.”
RCHS was 9 of 12 from the free throw line to offset a 4 of 16 shooting display from the floor. Chapman had seven points in the second, including 4 of 5 from the foul line and a 3-pointer.
The Cavaliers did outscore Rensselaer, 14-13, in the third period and pulled within 10 points of the lead on a couple of occasions. But the Bombers used an 8-2 run to open the fourth to seize control, with Chapman scoring a pair of baskets and Wuethrich and Kadyn Rowland adding a bucket each.
More from this section
“We knew they were going to be physical,” Chapman said of the Cavaliers. “We traded buckets with them until about halfway through the third quarter when we began to get on a run and get stops on defense. I think that finally put them away after that”
Rensselaer’s lead reached 25 points at one point in the fourth. The Bombers held TC to just 2 of 12 shooting from the floor, with Conner Ross and Grayson Schneider hitting the lone shots. Corbin was 0 for 3 from the floor and hit 2 of 6 free throws in the quarter.
“We adjusted to him late in the game to try to cut him so he couldn’t get easy layups, but he’s a great player,” Chapman said. “He’s physical, he’s strong and he can shoot.”
Pulver said of TC’s big man: “Corbin inside was impactful. We didn’t do a good job on him to keep him from just dribbling and going to the basket. At one point, he went coast to coast, and he missed the lay-up, but that’s not the point. You have their best guy going coast to coast with only one hand and we didn’t do anything about it. Those things have to improve.”
Wuethrich would finish with 15 points despite facing foul trouble. He was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.
Mathew added 12 points with a pair of 3s and Rowland had eight points off the bench.
Junior Eric Zarse had 12 points for the Cavs.
“If there was one thing that I was disappointed in is our performance at the free throw line,” Harrington said. “If we hit a few of those then you’re talking a five-point game instead of a 10-, 12-point game and who knows what could happen.”
Tri-County will face another big test on Tuesday night when it travels to Carroll, which reached the semistate in Class 2A last season. The Cougars return several key players from that squad.
“I told the guys we have a tough start to the season,” Harrington said. “We just have to focus on being the best ‘us’ we can be. Then when we got against teams in our conference and teams more our size, we will be very competitive. We’ve got the bodies this year.”
Rensselaer, meanwhile, will compete in the IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette beginning Tuesday. The Bombers open with Twin Lakes.
The tournament continues Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve got Twin Lakes first and we haven’t beat them in a long time, so we’re coming for them,” Chapman said. “We’re hoping to get to the championship game on Saturday night. Last year, we played Harrison in the first round and they just bullied us.”
Pulver said of the tournament: “We haven’t beaten Twin Lakes in a lot of years, whether in the tournament, regular season, anything. Twin Lakes is no joke. That’s Tuesday night. Whoever we face on Friday, whatever. Twin Lakes is our only focus. Our only chance at a tournament championship is beating Twin Lakes. This is a big test for us right now. In two weeks we see them again.”