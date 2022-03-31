BLOOMINGTON — Athletes from both local schools set personal achievements at the Hoosier State Relays held at Indiana University on Saturday, March 25.
The event is, in essence, the indoor track and field dtate meet and requires qualification to be invited to compete.
For the Knights, Gabbi Zeilinga started off the day in the 60-meter hurdle prelims where she would finish 17th in state. The high-flying Zeilenga had also qualified in the pole vault which was the next event. Zeilenga would come away with an all-state third place finish with a vault of 10’3”, which was three inches below her school record best, set the previous week in Portage.
Zeilenga also was part of both the 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relays which finished seventh and 12th, respectively. Joining her on the 4-by-800 team were Sophie Bakker, Hannah Frump and Claire Bakker, finishing in 10:30.00, another school record for CCHS.
On the 4x400, it was Frump, Sophie Bakker and Anni Beile, finishing in 4:36.62, just shy of another school record.
For the boys, Jonah Ingram and Francisco Marquez qualified for the 60-meter dash. Marquez would finish in 19th place and Ingram in 22nd. Both also competed in the long jump with Ingram taking 14th overall with a jump of 18’11.5” and Marquez in 18th, jumping 18’7”.
The boys’ 4-by-400 team would be the last event of the day. Ingram, Marquez, Nathan Bennett and Royal Novak would run a school record race of their own in 3:40.06, placing them in ninth position, just one spot out of all-state medal contention.
For the Kougars, senior standout Taylor Schoonveld, who will be jumping for Indiana University next year, made adjustments where needed to eventually leap an outstanding indoor personal record of 5’7” in the high jump, which earned her the runner-up medal and her fourth all-state selection.
Runner-up would seem to be disappointing but Schoonveld cheered on teammate Emily Nannenga as she cleared 5’8” to earn the state title and tie Schoonveld’s school record. Nannenga, a junior, becomes the second Lady Kougar in just five seasons of indoor state meets held due to COVID, to bring home a state title. KVHS legend and Hall of Famer, and IU graduate/long jumper, Jenna Jungels, won the long jump indoor state meet title in 2015.
Sophomore Ella Carden also had an excellent meet, finishing in 15th place, and showing she is one of the top long jumpers in the state. After qualifying with a lifetime personal record of 17’1/4”, she battled a bad back to leap 16’4 ¾”.
For the Kougar boys, senior Justin Hoffman placed eighth in a field of 24 runners in the 3200-meter run. That finish earns him all-state honors. His time of 9:31.4 measures just seconds off of his personal record of 9:29 set last spring.
“I am super excited and happy with the time,” said Hoffman, “especially indoors with no speed work.”
This appearance at a state-level event is Hoffman’s third and his highest finish. Hoffman earned a trip to the state cross country meet last fall and placed 15th in the state outdoor track meet last spring.
KV’s track teams kick off the season Tuesday when they travel to Monticello for a triangular against Twin Lakes and Pioneer.