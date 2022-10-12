TC off to regional

OXFORD — Tri-County’s cross country teams will be well represented at the Lafayette Regional this week, with the Cavaliers’ boys’ team securing a top five spot to advance.

Madysen Spencer, a freshman, will also represent the Cavaliers in the girls’ race after placing 14th overall in 22 minutes, 10.6 seconds. Teammate Jasmine Durando, a junior, was 25th in 23:35.8, followed by freshman Alivia Pritts (40th), sophomore Addison Sterk (42nd) and sophomore Ryleeanne Sheldon (48th).

