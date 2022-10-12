OXFORD — Tri-County’s cross country teams will be well represented at the Lafayette Regional this week, with the Cavaliers’ boys’ team securing a top five spot to advance.
Madysen Spencer, a freshman, will also represent the Cavaliers in the girls’ race after placing 14th overall in 22 minutes, 10.6 seconds. Teammate Jasmine Durando, a junior, was 25th in 23:35.8, followed by freshman Alivia Pritts (40th), sophomore Addison Sterk (42nd) and sophomore Ryleeanne Sheldon (48th).
Also competing were Sydney Stoller (49th) and Summer Stoller (52nd), both of whom are sophomores.
The boys’ team placed fourth in the team standings to earn a spot. The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the regional.
Senior Justin Kilmer led TC’s charge with a seventh-place finish in 18:13.4. Sophomore teammate Jonah Miller was 16th in 18:45.7, followed by freshman Luke Lehman (21st in 19:04.7), senior James Dreblow (27th in 19:33.3) and freshman Tyler Burns (32nd in 20:05.4).
Freshman Levi Schambach (39th) and junior Ian Brooks (49th) also competed for the Cavaliers.