DELPHI — Lewis Cass used a 14-0 run in the second quarter and outscored Rensselaer Central, 27-10, in the period to gain control by halftime in a 67-56 win over the Bombers.
The match-up was one of two semifinals games in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional. Rochester beat North Newton in Friday’s second semifinal.
The Kings advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Rochester, which successfully defended its sectional title with a 53-50 victory.
The Bombers, who bow out at 12-11, did managed to cut the lead to seven points late in the third period. Junior Brody Chamness knocked down four 3-point baskets, including three in a row, to shave points off Cass’s lead.
But the Kings managed to build the lead back up to double figures by the midway point of the fourth quarter and the Bombers got as close as nine points late in the game.
A highlight of the night was Bomber senior guard Josh Fleming’s late scoring surge to reach 1,000 points for his career. He needed 11 points and scored 13, including four points in a matter of six seconds late in the game.
Junior Tate Drone and Chamness had 14 points each for RCHS and sophomore Colby Chapman hit 6 of 8 free throws and added five assists with three steals. Fleming had five rebounds.
Sophomore Tyson Good had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Kings (13-12) and senior Carson Vest added 15 points, hitting all seven of his shots from the floor.
Rochester (18-1) will compete in the Class 2A Lapel Regional Saturday, with Rossville (17-7) its semifinal opponent. Blackford (23-4) and Wapahani (18-7) will play in the other semifinal.
Kougars knocked out at New Prairie
NEW CARLISLE — Hanover Central used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead by halftime and cruise to a 58-46 victory over Kankakee Valley Friday at the Class 3A New Prairie Sectional.
The Kougars, who end their season at 9-14, trailed just 11-10 after the period before the Wildcats used an 18-8 run to take a 29-18 lead by intermission.
Hanover, which had won the previous two sectional titles before losing 56-40 to New Prairie Saturday night, outscored KVHS, 29-18, in the second half to build on its lead.
KV had no players in double figures, with Nick Mikash and Cam Webster scoring eight points each. Mikash also had eight rebounds and junior Will Sampson added six boards.
The Kougars finished 6 of 23 from behind the 3-point arc, with Webster and Mikash knocking down two each.
It was the final appearance in a KV jersey for Eli Carden (7 points, 4 assists), Matt Caldwell (3 points) and Riley Jordan.
Six-foot-nine junior Landen Babusiak led all scorers with 24 points for the Wildcats. He was 9 of 20 from the floor, 6 of 7 from the foul line and added 16 rebounds.
Hanover out-rebounded KV, 44-26.
Senior Joey Glidewell had 16 points for Hanover, which had its season end at 17-7.
New Prairie (19-7) advances to the Class 3A South Bend Regional where it will face Hammond (17-1) in a semifinal contest. The other semifinal pits Twin Lakes (21-4) against South Bend St. Joseph (19-4).