RENSSELAER — The Bomber Wrestling Club will open its spring session on April 4 at its new Training Elite facility at 626 S. College Ave. in Rensselaer.
The facility allows coach James Oliver and his staff to provide year-round training for kids in grades kindergarten through 12th. Kids with all skill sets are invited to participate.
The spring session runs from April 4 to May 30 and the cost is $75 per wrestler. Times are 4-5 p.m. for kids in grades K-2, 5-6 p.m. for grades 3-5 and 6-7:15 p.m. for grades 6-12.
For more information, contact Oliver at James@tcspecialists.net.