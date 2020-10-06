DeMOTTE — Sophomore Skylar Bos needed just two years to prove she’s the best female player to lace up soccer cleats at Covenant Christian.
But her ascension as the Knights’ all-time leading scorer would not have happened this year if not for her teammates. Despite losing five key players from last year’s sectional championship team, the Knights still managed to tie the school record for team wins with 12 this fall.
They are considered heavy favorites to defend their sectional championship this week at Kouts. Ranked No. 16 in the final Class A coaches poll, the Knights should set a new team mark in wins as well.
“Skylar’s got a ton of speed and she can finish better than a lot of the girls we meet,” said first-year Knights coach James Blom, “but it honestly starts with the defense. The defense has been awesome all season, especially our midfielders who are finding those through-balls. Carly James has been huge for us coming off a knee injury and Gabbi Zeilenga has played well. We have a talented group of girls.”
James, who returned from an ACL injury this month, and Zeilenga, a sophomore, have combined for 15 goals this season. James had 17 goals as a junior during Covenant’s 10-5-2 finish.
Both players have been key in helping the Knights maintain possession.
“We’ve improved a lot, especially with us losing players from last year,” Bos said. “I thought we might go downhill, but it actually went up. We all get along really well, too, so there’s no drama.”
One of her former teammates from a year ago was sister Ireland, who started four years for the Knights. Ireland had 11 career goals, including eight last season.
“I didn’t get to play with her in middle school, so it was fun to be able to do it in high school,” Bos said of her sister.
Bos had 27 goals as a freshman and has recorded 41 goals this season, putting her among the state leaders in goals scored.
She owns the school’s career mark with 68 goals, breaking Katy Long and Kristen Zeilenga’s old mark, and she is the Knights’ all-time points leader as well.
“I wasn’t expecting those goals to be coming that rapidly, but even against good competition, she’s been getting goals in,” Blom said. “She’s been held goal-less two games this year. She just finds a way. She uses her speed, and every once in a while, she dribbles through everybody and gets those goals as well. But having those other options at top — having Carly James, Hannah Frump — that really spaces it out for us.”
Blom coached Bos at DeMotte Christian, which offers a co-ed middle school program. Bos learned the game by playing with boys as well as girls in the Field of Dreams leagues, travel leagues and middle school.
“My parents kind of forced me to play sports when I was little, so I guess that kind of helps,” Bos said. “But then I started to like it more, so I practice all the time now.”
Her skills got sharper when she played club ball with the 3 Lions United squad where she played goalkeeper. She soon discovered that playing the forward spot suited her skills best.
Besides winning another sectional title and capturing the school’s first regional title in any sport, Bos — who hopes to play at the college level — has her sites set on the program’s single-season and career assists records.
She has 27 career assists in 32 games thus far.
“I hopefully will beat my single-season record next year,” Bos said. “Every goal I score adds to my career record, so I really want to get it up there.”
Bos will have plenty of opportunities to put the career record out of reach for future Knights players with the post-season looming and two more seasons remaining.
The Knights own a 5-0 mark against the sectional field and open post-season play against Washington Township on Thursday at Kouts. The Senators (6-7) used a gimmick defense to slow Bos and stay within striking distance of Covenant before eventually losing by a 2-0 score on Sept. 8.
“It was a weird day anyway,” Blom said of the regular season meeting with Washington Township. “We lost Hannah Frump — one of our mids — to a concussion that day and they packed the box. They had eight people who rarely crossed midfield. They really crammed it in and made us be very precise on our touches. We’re definitely not overlooking them.”