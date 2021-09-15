VALPARAISO — Five different players scored goals as Covenant Christian used unselfish play to pick apart Morgan Township’s defense in a 7-0 shutout on Monday, Sept. 13.
Junior striker Skyler Bos had another hat trick for the Knights, who improve to 7-1-1. Morgan falls to 1-7.
Dahna Frump, Hannah Frump, Gabbi Zeilenga and Abby Dyke also scored goals for Covenant, with Dahna Frump, Hannah Frump, Zeilenga, Bos, Desiree Nanninga and Krisanna McDaniel recording assists.
Goalkeeper Addie VanderMeer and the Knights defense pushed the Cherokees away from the net for their sixth shutout.
On Friday, Sept. 10, the Knights bounced back from their 8-2 loss to Hanover Central on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a 5-0 shutout of Washington Township.
According to coach James Blom, the Knights faced a defense that consistently had 10 players within 20 yards of the goal. His team had to rely on passing and teamwork to penetrate the back line for its goals.
The Knights spread the wealth, with five players converting goals, including a goal early in the game from Zeilenga to make it 1-0. Hannah Frump followed with a lofted shot from the right wing that found the side netting for a 2-0 lead and Bos and Dahna Frump each scored a goal in the second half.
Senior defender Nanninga scored on a corner kick, taking a ball that was cleared by the Senators’ defense and converting the rebound.
VandeMeer needed just one save to preserve the shutout.
In its lone loss of the season so far, the Knights fell behind to unbeaten Hanover (6-0) by a 5-1 score in the first half. Sophomore Emmi Doty had a hat trick by halftime and finished with five goals and two assists for the Wildcats.
Bos knocked in both goals for Covenant, including the 100th goal of her career. She continues to set a standard that may never be reached at Covenant.
VandeMeer faced 14 shots and finished with six saves. Brianna Kraus had 10 saves for Hanover Central.
Prep Volleyball
Broyles, Grandchamp dominant at net
VALPARAISO — Senior Alexis Broyles and junior Abby Grandchamp combined for 27 kills in leading Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team to a 3-0 win over host Wheeler Monday night, Sept. 13.
The Kougars (9-6) won by 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17 scores to drop the Bearcats to 6-9.
Lilly Toppen and Ava Dase shared setting duties, combining for20 assists, and Ava Koselke and Faith Mauger had two solo blocks apiece.
Morgan Smith had a team-high 16 digs and had 15 serve receptions.
Prep Girls Golf
Kougars edge sectional foe by 1 stroke
WINAMAC — In what could be a preview of next month’s girls’ golf sectional in Monticello, Kankakee Valley outlasted both Twin Lakes and host Winamac in a triangular meet on Monday, Sept. 13.
Sophomore standout Brynlee DeBoard shot a medalist score of 38 at Moss Creek Golf Course. Teammate Allison Rushmore added a 45, Lilly Van Loon fired a 46 and Katelyn Bakker finished off KV’s score of 182 by shooting a 53.
The Kougars’ round was one stroke better than Twin Lakes, which had a 183. Winamac was a distant third with a 201.
In the junior varsity match, Kaylee Anderson and Sophia Barlog had 52s for coach Jeff McMillan’s team.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers secure 3rd at HC tourney
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central scored three second-half goals to snap a 1-1 halftime tie and finish third in the Hoosier Conference Tournament at Northwestern High School on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Bombers (6-3) beat Western by a 4-2 final to finish 2-1 in tournament play.
The Panthers (3-8) actually held a 1-0 lead in the first half then turned to their defense to deny the Bombers any chances. The score came on a cross that RCHS failed to clear from in front of the net.
Finally, junior Dalton Henry put his team on the board with two minutes until halftime, converting a rebound on a free kick by teammate Cohen Craig.
It didn’t take the Bombers long to take the lead, when early in the second half, junior DJ Hanford collected a defensive clear and played a long, high ball from midfield that bounced toward the goal. The Panthers’ keeper was unable to track it and allowed it to bounce high in the far side of the goal, giving RCHS a 2-1 lead.
Western did tie the game minutes later, but the Bombers were undeterred. Henry scored his second goal of the afternoon when he dribbled the ball along the Panthers’ goal line and right to the goal. He would send a pass to teammate Adam Martinez, who would score on an easy tap-in.
Zaragoza’s goal with six minutes remaining in the game gave the Bombers a two-goal cushion. He created some space at the top of the box with dribble penetration and blasted a shot that whistled by the keeper.
Coach Josh Davis again credited his defense for keeping Western’s shots to a minimum. He recognized the play of Matthew Brandenburg, Broc Beier, Israel Hernandez, Hanford and Craig as well as goalkeeper Jared Williamson.
“They limited the Panthers to just a few dangerous counter attacks and did a great job shutting down their offense in the middle of the field,” Davis said.
Kougars toss 5-0 shutout vs. Glenn
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley welcomed John Glenn to its turf Saturday, Sept. 11, getting three goals from senior Joel Gomez in a 5-0 shutout.
Glenn was a last-minute replacement for KVHS, which was scheduled to play Hebron Saturday.
On a hot and humid day, the Kougars displayed their strongest possession style of soccer this season, said coach Jovan Jeftich. KV controlled the midfield with many combination plays that reached six passes at times.
Ben Herz opened the scoring for KVHS, taking a through-ball from Gomez and hitting the upper right corner with his left-footed shot for a 1-0 lead.
The unselfish play continued for the Kougars, who scored four first-half goals. Blake Gonzalez took a deflected shot by Gomez, beat a Falcon defender inside the box and slipped a pass to Sebastian Zavala, who knocked in his first goal of the season.
Gonzalez would be involved in another scoring play minutes later, converting his second assist to Gomez, who scored from inside the penalty box. Gomez would turn on his defender and blast a shot in the upper left corner to give his team a 3-0 edge.
Gomez would later score on a solo effort to give the Kougars a four-goal cushion.
Glenn’s defense stiffened in the second half, but Gomez got the hat trick when a give-and-go with Herz beat the Falcon backline. Gomez would use his ball-control skills to beat one final defender for a 5-0 lead.
KV goalkeepers Luke Andree and Gage Anderson combined for the shutout. Andree had four saves and Anderson had one.
“I was very pleased with the way we played today,” Jeftich said after the game. “We controlled the possession and midfield play, which was a key point going into the match. We displayed our best possession of the ball and made it hard on our opponents. I was also proud of the way our defense played and was able to end the game with a clean sheet.”
The Kougars were scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Sept. 15 when they hosted Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Andrean (2-6-1) at Fred Jones Field.
KV Tennis Loses Tiebreaker in Own Invite
By Tom Sparks
KVPN Correspondent
WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley boys’ tennis team played host to its annual invite on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Three teams — Rensselaer Central, Andrean and River Forest — competed in the event, with the Bombers surprising KVHS in a tiebreaker. Both teams finished with 15 points
overall, but Rensselaer was awarded its first invitational trophy by giving up the least amount of games for the entire invite.
RCHS had 15 points, with KV also scoring 15. Andrean had 12 points and River Forest finished with six.
KV gave up 63 games and RC finished one better at 62 for the overall title. Individual winners included Andrean’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots; Rensselaer’s No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles; and Kankakee Valley’s No. 2 doubles of Tommy Jones and Arturo DeJesus.
The Invite followed closely on the heels of the team’s loss on Thursday night to Lowell. The team has been hit hard by illness and mandatory quarantines causing an ever-shifting make-up of the varsity squad, according to coach Steve Ganzeveld.