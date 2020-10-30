VALPARIASO — Rensselaer Central scored on all four of its second-half offensive possessions to pull away from host Wheeler and record a 34-12 victory Friday night in Class 2A Sectional 33 action.
The Bombers (7-4) will face Class 2A No. 1 ranked Andrean (10-1) for the Sectional 33 title next Friday in Merrillville. It is a rematch of last year’s exciting finish won 44-34 by the 59ers.
Andrean, which reached the semistate level last year and return much of its roster from that team, dumped Whiting, 38-6, on Friday.
Junior Kelton Hesson scored all three second-half touchdowns for RCHS Friday, including a 45-yard burst to the end zone to give his team a 17-6 lead.
After Luke Dixon converted his second field goal of the night — a 32-yarder — Hesson added a 7-yard TD run on Rensselaer’s next possession to make the score 27-6.
Wheeler did close the gap to 27-12 after quarterback Preston Morris found tailback Trey Gibson on a broken play that covered 30 yards. But Hesson capped the scoring minutes later with a 6-yard TD reception from Bomber quarterback Tate Drone.
“I thought we outplayed them in the first half, but it was a close ballgame,” said Bombers coach Chris Meeks. “I thought the second half … it starts up front and we really established the line of scrimmage offensive and defensively. I thought our line took it to heart at halftime and did some great, great things and it makes it easier on our backs.”
Hesson finished with 111 yards rushing on nine carries in a repeat of his performance in last year’s sectional win at Wheeler. He also caught five passes for 70 yards, including a 26-yard halfback pass from junior teammate Dylan Kidd.
Kidd led all rushers with 165 yards on 27 carries and the game’s first touchdown, a 13-yard run on RC’s first possession of the game. But Wheeler, which ends its season at 8-3, including a forfeit win over Lowell, closed within 7-6 of the lead when Gibson scored on a 6-yard run.
Dixon’s 30-yard field goal late in the first half gave RCHS a 10-6 halftime lead.
“We expected a tough game tonight,” Meeks said. “It started off as a defensive game. We did some good things offensively and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot; dropped passes, fumbled the ball. Defensively, we let a guy past us again tonight. That’s what we addressed at halftime.”
Rensselaer’s defense choked off Wheeler’s running game, allowing 71 rushing yards on 26 plays. Gibson, a sophomore who rushed for over 1,500 yards this fall, managed just 18 yards on 14 carries.
“We worked all week long on their counter play,” Meeks said of his team’s defensive game plan. “You do such a great job on their power game with the Gibson kid that they come back with 25 (Caden Brann) on the counter. There were some read keys that our kids weren’t following, which they worked on all week. I’ll say coach (Brian) Zacher and the defensive coaches emphasized that at halftime and got that counter shut down and that was big.”
Morris completed 8 of 20 passes for 154 yards with a score, but he was picked off twice by the Bomber defense. Jacoby Tiede-Souza and Addison Wilmington had interceptions.
RCHS managed 356 yards on offense, including 305 rushing yards. The Bombers did have three fumbles, losing one, and had eight penalties totaling 88 yards.
Defensively, Ryan Stokes and Lakin Webb had eight tackles each for the Bombers. Jordan Cree added seven tackles.
“We got it together in the second half; played Bomber football,” Meeks said. “The way we played in the second half is the way we need to play next week if we have a shot against Andrean.”