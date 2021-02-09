RENSSELAER — Win steaks, bragging rights and sectional positioning were at stake at Rensselaer Central Tuesday night.
Two of the area’s hottest teams — North Newton with a six-game win streak, RCHS with five wins in a row — did battle at Joe Burvan Gymnasium in what could be a sectional preview in March.
Despite trailing by 11 points at one point in the second half, the Spartans rallied to tie the game (40-40) on freshman Evan Gagnon’s 3-point shot with over a minute remaining.
But the Bombers regained momentum late, getting a basket from junior Tate Drone at the rim and hitting three free throws in the final 40 seconds to secure a 45-40 victory.
The Bombers (8-7) led 31-20 in the third period, but were outscored 12-6 in the third period. Free throws by Gagnon with 2:03 remaining in the game pulled his team within three of the lead at 38-35.
Rensselaer pushed its lead back to five points, but a basket by Cade Ehlinger and Gagnon’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 40. After the Bombers went ahead again, North Newton (9-5) had a chance at taking its first lead, but senior Austin Goddard’s 3-point attempt sailed over the rim.
Drone would eventually corral a loose ball and was fouled. He would hit 1 of 2 free throws, and after another miss by the Spartans on their end of the floor, senior Josh Fleming was put at the line with five seconds remaining. He hit both foul shots to secure his team’s sixth straight win.
Fleming finished with a team-high 15 points, He added five assists and five rebounds.
Sophomore Colby Chapman added 12 points, including eight in the first period when RCHS took a lead it would not relinquish. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to put his team up 12-4 early.
RCHS led 24-16 at halftime and went up 28-18 early in the second half on back-to-back driving layups by Chapman.
Drone had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Goddard, the Spartans’ leading scorer at 17.5 ppg., was limited to eight points on 4 of 15 shooting, but did have six assists. Ehlinger had seven points and six rebounds.
WATCH THE RENSSELAER REPUBLICAN WEBSITE ON WEDNESDAY FOR REACTION FROM THIS GAME.