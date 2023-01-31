RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ basketball team was finally able to exhale Saturday from Friday’s last-second victory over North Newton.
Then Hebron shows up Saturday night and it was hand-wringing time again.
Thankfully, for the Bombers, they have a group of cool-headed seniors and sophomore shooter Corbin Mathew on their side.
RCHS (12-5) held off a series of fourth-quarter scoring surges by Hebron and hit 8 of 9 free throws in the game’s final three minutes to upend the Hawks, 65-57, for its fourth straight win.
The Bombers never trailed throughout, but Hebron (8-7) came dangerously close twice in the fourth quarter.
Rensselaer surged ahead in the third quarter behind a 16-6 run to take a 48-32 lead. Mathew had three of his four 3-pointers in the third and Tommy Boyles and Note Marchand added baskets. Marchand also converted a 3-point play.
“He had the hot hand, especially at home,” Marchand said of Mathew. “He shoots very well. He has a lot of confidence, which is good. The other night, when we played North Newton, he had three straight 3s right at the end of the fourth quarter. That was big for us.”
But the Hawks answered with their own run, scoring 18 of the game’s next 20 points to knot the score at 50-50. Sophomore Landen Hale had a 3-point basket and fellow sophomore Trevor Roy hit a pair of free throws to tie the game with five minutes remaining.
“Coach (Chad) Pulver said they’re a very streaky team,” said Marchand. “We’d go up 16, 17 points and they would fight back. We felt we couldn’t break down. We just had to keep pushing them. They have a good, young squad. They’re going to be pretty good in a couple of years.”
Marchand would give the Bombers the lead for good with a rebound and putback with 4:33 left and after Hale, a 6-foor-4 sophomore, hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to 52-51, Mathew hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game on the Bombers’ next possession for a 55-51 lead.
RCHS led by as much as 57-51 on a pair of senior Tristen Wuethrich free throws, but Roy pulled Hebron within a possession of the lead with his only 3-pointer of the night.
Roy then scored on a layup seconds later to cut the lead to 57-56, but senior Colby Chapman, who returned to the lineup after missing a couple of games to injury, knocked down a 3-pointer near the sideline to give RCHS a 60-56 lead.
The Bombers punctuated the victory by hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:15, including two each by Mathew and Marchand and 1 of 2 by Wuethrich, whose last-second shot on Friday gave Rensselaer its win over North Newton.
“I thought we played like a unit tonight,” Pulver said. “They did put streaks on us. Hebron’s a good team. They know how to put the ball in the hole. I’m glad we ran like we did. I’m glad we rebounded like we did. Marchand with a double-double again. He was great tonight. Corbin was reading the floor very well. Tristen again made some big shots and orchestrated things for us. We ran a lot of guys on the floor tonight and we needed every one of them to play like they did.”
Chapman’s steal of an in-bounds pass by Hebron denied the Hawks a chance at tying the score late with under a minute left. Chapman has built a reputation for tipping away in-bounds passes over the past couple of years.
“We practice it and it’s something we put a lot of effort into,” Pulver said of tipping in-bounds passes. “We’re not going to allow someone just to throw the ball in naturally and comfortably, and Chapman is one of the best at being big.”
Marchand had his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Mathew led the Bombers with 19 points, hitting 4 of 9 3-point shots. Wuethrich had 13 points and three assists.
Though Hebron was the bigger team, the Bombers had more boards, finishing with 27 to the Hawks’ 21.
“We’ve been taught all year to just play physical,” Marchand said. “We’re a short team. We don’t have some guy who is 6-7, 6-8, so we have to play physical and we have to box out if we want to win.”
Team rebounding was a point of emphasis by the Bomber coaching staff.
“Tommy, Nole … all of us did a good job rebounding,” Mathew said. “And hitting our free throws at the end. I just thought we did a good job of handling their runs. It was a fun game. Hebron is a good team.”
Both Chapman and Graham Drone had two big 3-pointers apiece, with Drone’s 3s coming in the first quarter to push his team’s lead into double figures.
“Graham has that range and has that confidence,” Pulver said. “We’ve been waiting for that happen. Tonight, he did read the floor well and got himself in position to take those shots.”
The Bombers were able to manage Hebron’s zone early after failing to solve North Newton’s zone just 24 hours before.
“It gave us a better edge,” Pulver said of facing North Newton’s zone Friday. “It helped wake up the boys and understand teams can slow us down if we don’t know how to move. It’s typical this time of year when we can score quickly out of a man-to-man set, so teams will go into a 2-3 or 3-2. We have to know better where we’re trying to move the defense so we can get our openings. Once we do that, we’re going to be difficult to put a zone on. We have the shooters. We have the ability to drive. Right now, it’s not coordinated enough to execute the way we need it to.”
Hale led all scorers with 20 points. He was 9 of 10 from the floor and added six rebounds. Roy had 18 points.
Rensselaer hit 7 of 11 shots in the first quarter to build a 19-6 lead after the first eight minutes. The Bombers’ biggest lead was 18 points.
“I think we came out with a different mentality that these guys were going to come play,” Mathew said. “We’ve got to show up and play. It was nice to get a good cushion.”
RCHS returns to action Saturday when it travels to Delphi for a 12 p.m., CST, JV start. The Hawks will host Washington Township Thursday before traveling to North White for an afternoon contest on Saturday.
Lady Bombers dominant in home finale
RENSSELAER — Prior to the boys’ basketball game, Rensselaer Central’s girls’ team hosted Hebron in the final home game of the season for the Bombers.
The game proved to be a mismatch, with RCHS (13-9) trampling the Hawks by a 73-23 final.
Rensselaer scored 15 or more points in each quarter, including a 20-7 surge in the first quarter to take command early. Junior guard Cadence Manns had seven of her 13 points in the first period.
Freshman guard Kamri Rowland led all scorers with 15 points, hitting 7 of 9 shots from the floor. She added four steals and three assists. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter had 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and six assists and Sarah Kaufman, a junior, had 10 points and three steals.
Senior Lola Chamness hit all four of her shot attempts to add eight points off the bench.
Jessi Fleming had seven steals and three assists and Manns added three steals.