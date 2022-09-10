MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central was far from flawless against host Twin Lakes Friday, but it still put forth a dominant effort to pick up its sixth straight win in its series with the Indians.

The Bombers (3-1) scored three second-half touchdowns to build on a 14-7 halftime lead and cruise to a 34-7 win in their Hoosier Conference West Division opener.

