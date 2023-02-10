RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has never played for a Hoosier Conference championship in boys’ basketball.
But on Thursday, the Bombers took a step towards that goal with an exhausting 49-43 win over visiting Benton Central at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
RCHS will still need a bit of help to earn a chance at playing for the league title in next week’s Crossover series.
At 3-1 in the East Division, the Bombers (14-5 overall) vaulted ahead of Benton Central, which also finished 3-1 in league play, for the time being under tiebreaker rules. A win by West Lafayette (9-9 and 0-3) at Lafayette Central Catholic (10-9 and 2-1) Friday would give Rensselaer the honors of playing for a championship against Tipton on Feb. 17.
Bombers coach Chad Pulver said he might wear red in support of West Lafayette Friday.
“We’re hoping that Westside wins tomorrow because we win our side,” RCHS senior Colby Chapman said. “That’s a big accomplishment. That was one of the goals coming into the season, let’s go out and win the conference for the first time ever.”
Tipton (13-4 overall) finished 4-0 in the East Division, with either Lewis Cass (2-1) or Western (2-1) settling for second place. Those teams play Friday as well.
“We did what we could do at this point,” Pulver said. “We came back from losing at CC and put ourselves in position, but we now need some help. We would really like that help, but whatever takes place at this point we played a good game tonight, we got the win we needed and we’ll play whoever is in front of us.”
Thursday’s win snapped a three-game skid in RCHS’s series with the Bison, who fall to 13-6 overall. It also avenged an earlier loss for the Bombers, who dropped a 57-55 decision to BC at the IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette in December.
The Bombers have a 5-4 edge in the series with Pulver on the sideline. They have won 7 of the last 11 overall.
The Bison held a one-point lead early before RCHS responded with a 14-2 run to take an 11-point lead in the second quarter. The spurt included three baskets by Rowland, who came off the bench when the Bombers experienced foul trouble.
Rowland would score 10 points, all coming in the first half.
“He did exactly what we needed him to do,” Pulver said of the junior forward. “He was strong on the inside offensively and defensively. He saw where he needed to go. He was very direct and made critical decisions at the right time. To have him do that at a point where we had two guys on the bench with two fouls, it was absolutely a necessity for us. He gave us a huge spark.”
Chapman had a 3-pointer and a free throw during Rensselaer’s run and sophomore Corbin Mathew knocked down a jumper for a 22-11 lead.
“Part of the reason we got the lead was we were moving very well without the ball,” Pulver said. “The ball was on the move, we were positioning ourselves and then making very good decisions with the ball. We weren’t throwing it around.”
The Bison would battle back over the final minutes of the second period, using a 12-3 run to pull within 27-23 at halftime. Seth Plummer, Hunter Sisson and Aaron Lambeck had 3-point baskets and Chase Brummett had a three-point play.
However, BC failed to take the lead in the second half, closing within a point on two occasions. The last one came on a Brummett lay-in with 3:17 left to trim Rensselaer’s lead to 40-39.
But just seconds later, Chapman buried a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor to push his team’s lead to 43-39 and spark a 9-0 run for the Bombers. Mathew had a basket and senior Tristen Wuethrich scored after a steal by senior Nole Marchand.
“I only got a couple (3-pointers) off all game,” Chapman said. “They were on me all game, but I was moving quick, I got through, I got a couple of screens and they got mixed up. I just came down and knocked It down.”
Pulver said of Chapman’s 3: “It went from a one-point game to a three-point game. That allowed us to play some defense again and make it where they couldn’t do it in one shot.”
A pair of free throws by Mathew, who hit four big foul shots in the game’s final minutes, gave RCHS a 47-39 lead with 1:11 left.
Chapman finished with a game-high 19 points. He hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and two steals.
Mathew and Rowland had 10 points each and Marchand and Wuethrich each had seven rebounds.
Sisson, one of the league’s top sophomores at 6-foot-5, had 11 points and seven boards. Lambeck had eight rebounds and nine points.
The Bison took 20 more shots than Rensselaer, but finished just 18 of 56 from the floor for 32%. The Bombers were 18 of 36 for 50%, but had an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers.
The Bison, who were playing without starter Dawson Brock due to shoulder injury, were left to reflect on all the missed shots they had at the rim.
“We do understand when it is a one-and-done for an offensive squad that it pressures them into you have to make a shot,” Pulver said. “It increases the pressure internally for them and I think they started to feel that a little bit. They are such a drive-and-kick team and we did a nice job on some of their kick-outs and held their threes to a minimum.”
Rensselaer also controlled the boards, 27-23, often allowing BC one shot at executing its offense on nearly every possession.
“We’ve been working all year on one shot,” Chapman said. “Every game, we have three main focuses and one shot on defense is secure the rebound and that’s what we did tonight.”
Due to the importance of the game for both sides, the Bombers played to a bigger crowd than normal Thursday. The atmosphere was similar to a sectional game.
“We tried to get a crowd all week long,” Chapman said. “The students showed up great. The parents did, too. It was a packed house tonight. It was a great environment.”
Thursday’s win may have come with a price, however. The Bombers lost junior Kadyn Rowland to a knee injury in the fourth quarter, the extent of which was unclear after the game.
Rowland suffered the injury when his left leg twisted at an odd angle as he chased down a lob pass that sailed over his head and out of bounds.
If Rowland is lost for an extended period of time, it would shorten an already short bench for Pulver, who lost his son, Cass, to a knee injury earlier in the season.
“It was a close game when he went down,” Chapman said. “The mood shifted quick, but we got back together in the huddle and we said we were going to do this for Kadyn and that’s exactly what we did.”
The Bison return to action Friday night when they host Tri-County (8-10). The Cavaliers are winners of four in a row.
RCHS will travel to Frontier Saturday for a 5 p.m., JV start. The Falcons own an 8-8 mark and upset the Bombers in Rensselaer last year.