RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central sent a Hall of Fame crowd home happy after completing a rare feat Saturday, Jan. 15 against Kouts.
The Bombers (4-5) held off the Mustangs with a dominating second half to pick up a 53-44 victory. It was the second win of the weekend for RCHS, which knocked off West Lafayette on Friday.
It’s the first time in four years in which the Bombers beat Westside and Kouts on the same weekend. The Bombers — winners of four of their last five — also took down these two foes in 2017.
Kouts, which falls to 8-4, held a pair of leads in the first and third quarters, but couldn’t sustain a consistent offense to pull away from the Bombers, who led 21-20 at halftime.
On a night when the RCHS athletic department inducted public address announcer Russ Martin and multi-sports stars Cole Hewitt and Andrew Malone into the Bombers Hall of Fame, Rensselaer hit 6 of 13 shots in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead, with senior Tate Drone scoring seven of his 11 points in the quarter. Junior guard Colby Chapman added five points on his way to an 18-point night to lead the Bombers.
RCHS maintained its lead throughout the fourth period, hitting 7 of 10 free throws, including a 5 of 6 performance from Chapman.
The Bombers also knocked down six 3-pointers in the game to just one for Kouts, which had won six of its last seven games coming in.
Junior guard Tristen Wuethrich added 11 points for RCHS and Drone added eight rebounds. Chapman had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Aaron Ketchmark, a senior, had 13 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs, who hit just 14 of 44 shots from the floor. Throw out Ketchmark’s 6 for 11 performance and Kouts was just 8 of 33 from the floor.
Senior Joe Vick added 10 points and six boards for the Mustangs.
The Bombers will have another busy weekend on Jan. 21-22. They host North Judson (9-1) on Friday before traveling to West Central on Saturday.
On Friday, the Bombers avoided an 0-3 start to Hoosier Conference opponents with an impressive 68-63 win at West Lafayette Friday night.
The win pulls Rensselaer out of the conference cellar, which is now occupied by the Red Devils, who fall to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Twin Lakes (2-0) owns a half-game lead on Lafayette Central Catholic (1-0) in the West Division.
In its first win over the Red Devils in five years, the Bombers took an 18-9 lead after the first period, but had their lead shrink to 45-44 after three periods.
They pulled away with an 11 fo 13 performance from the foul line in the final quarter to hold off Westside, which has now lost five games by eight points or less.