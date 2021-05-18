RENSSELAER — With just a week left until sectional, Rensselaer Central will spend the latter stages of the season building confidence as well as rekindling its offense.
The Bombers (11-9) averaged nearly 12 runs a game over the first month of the season, translating to an 8-2 start. But the offense went cold over an eight-game stretch that saw them go 1-7 when they averaged just three runs per game.
Fortunately for RCHS coach Matt Stevens and his team, the Bombers are heating up ahead of the post-season, scoring 19 total runs in wins over Lewis Cass (12-0) and North Judson (7-1) last week.
The Bombers will open next week’s 2A tournament at Hebron play against Judson.
Rensselaer’s win over Cass avenged a 5-2 loss to the Kings earlier in the week. The Bombers fell behind 5-0 in that game before scratching out two runs late.
In the rematch — which decided the ninth- and 10th-place finisher in the Hoosier Conference — RCHS went to work early, getting a home run from sophomore Tommy Boyles to ignite a five-run first inning. The Bombers would add four more runs in the second and two in the third for a 11-0 lead.
“We’ve had good pitching recently,” Bombers coach Matt Stevens said. “We just haven’t scored the runs we’ve needed, and today we finally broke out and scored some runs.”
A solo homer by Kenseth Johns in the fifth punctuated the win for RCHS, which had a 2-6 record in the conference’s West Division. Cass (5-9) finished 0-8 in the East Division.
“I didn’t think this team would play for ninth or 10th,” Stevens said. “I was shooting for fifth and sixth, and with a little bit of help we could have been there.”
Boyles and Austin Francis had three hits each for the winners, with Francis collecting a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Boyles also scored three runs and Jacob Pickering was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
“We were aggressive in the zone today, which we had been earlier in the year but then got away from it. It was nice to see that come back,” Stevens said.
RC’s offensive onslaught made a winner of junior starter Teagan Brown, who didn’t need much of offensive support. The right-hander struck out 13 of the 18 batters he faced in pitching a five-inning no-hitter. He walked two in dominating the Kings’ lineup.
The Bombers have one of the area’s top 1-2 punches in Brown and Francis.
“If we can get both of them peaking at the right time, I think we have a really good shot at sectional,” Stevens said. “We have Jacob Pickering and Kenseth Johns right behind those two, so we’ve got four or five arms that can throw strikes and be pretty effective.”
RCHS had 11 hits and took advantage of four errors by Cass’s defense.
Stevens said his team needed a change after struggling to find its footing this month. Against Cass, he changed the order of the lineup, the pre-game ritual and piped in different pre-game music.
“We’ve been stuck in a pattern of non-aggressiveness. We were kind of pressing too much at the plate, and I just said let’s change things,” he said. “Let’s just be aggressive and relaxed up there and go after it. I think they got relaxed and were more aggressive for the most part. We still had a couple of guys who weren’t as aggressive as I want them to be. “You get stuck in a pattern, you’ve got to figure some way out of it.” On Saturday, the Bombers snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring six total runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to record a 7-1 victory. Rensselaer had just five hits, including three for extra bases, but took advantage of five errors by the Jays, who fall to 10-9.
Johns had another solo shot to tie teammate Francis for the team lead with three. Kelton Hesson was 2 for 3, Boyles added a triple and Brown had a double. Pickering, Lakin Webb and Grant Spangler had RBIs.
Johns pitched six strong innings for the win in his first start of the season. Primarily the team’s catcher, Johns tossed a five-hitter, allowing one run with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Pickering struck out two in an inning of relief.
The Bombers, who close the season with home games against Lowell on Wednesday and Tri-County (doubleheader) on Saturday, will meet the Jays in a Hebron Sectional contest on Thursday, May 27.