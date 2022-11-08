RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke will use his team’s loss to North Judson Saturday as a teaching moment.
The Bombers now understand the value of possession and execution after seeing an eight-point fourth quarter lead dissolve into a 42-39 Jays victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
RCHS (1-1) held a lead for most of the second half, using a 7-2 surge at the start of the fourth quarter to take a 37-29 lead.
Sophomore Carly Drone’s 3-point basket was followed by lay-ups off dribble drives by sophomore Taylor Van Meter and junior Sarah Kaufman.
But the Bombers managed to score just two points the rest of the way, missing 4 of 5 shots down the stretch and going 0 for 3 at the foul line in the game’s final two minutes.
Those missed foul shots would have given Rensselaer a two-possession cushion. Instead, North Judson took advantage by scoring seven straight points to take a 40-39 lead with under a minute remaining in the game.
Judson’s comeback started with a 3-point basket from the baseline by senior Sophia Frasure, who scored a game-high 15 points. After the Bombers missed a free throw, Frasure lined up another 3 try from the left side of the floor, but the ball missed iron and Kyleigh Lehiy, a freshman, caught the air-ball and laid it in to pull the Jays within a point at 39-38.
“We got caught on a bad rotation, and we shouldn’t have,” Radtke said of Frasure’s 3-point basket. “We left her open on that and she hit it. That was a big shot. The next time down, she air-balls it, we don’t box out and (Lehiy) gets the rebound and putback and that puts them down by one. We just struggled after that. As a young team, we’ve got to figure things out better, learn from it and move on.”
Then when RCHS tried to in-bounds the ball, Raegan Hensley stepped into the passing lane for the steal and drove to the basket to give North Judson its first lead of the quarter.
The Bombers had chances at retaking the lead late in the game, but couldn’t convert. The Jays hit two free throws in the game’s final 22 seconds, including a Frasure free throw with 11.8 seconds left, to account for the final score.
With the score at 41-39, Radtke called for a lob during a timeout in an attempt to tie the game, but the play never developed.
A pair of turnovers late proved costly to the Bombers.
“We had the backdoor lob set up and we just had miscues and mistimed some things. It was there. We just didn’t get it ran correctly. Hopefully next time when we get that opportunity we’ll execute it correctly,” Radtke said.
RCHS forced 28 turnovers and limited the Jays to 8 of 22 shooting in the second half. But the Bombers were just 5 of 15 in the third period when they held a three-point lead and finished 9 of 24 from the floor in the second half.
Just like last Thursday’s win over West Central, the Bombers missed several shots in the lane.
“When you don’t finish things even though we had the opportunities, it’s not a good outcome,” Radtke said. “We told them in the locker room we need to do a better job of finishing things off, and we didn’t do a very good job of that.
“It was tough to get in that rhythm. It’s one of those things where you’re working your butts off (on defense), reward yourself. We were doing the things I wanted us to do. We pressured them in the full court, half court. We just didn’t get the job done.”
Drone, who has become the team’s top 3-point shooter, knocked down 3 of 8 3s during an 11-point finish. Van Meter had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Kaufman added 10 points and seven boards.
Frasure was the lone player to score double figures for the Jays. She had a team-high 10 rebounds and senior Morgan Hensley had six points, five rebounds and three steals.