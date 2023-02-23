Title town

RCHS won its first Hoosier Conference title in boys’ basketball with a win at Tipton on Feb. 17. The Bombers will be eyeing their 18th win this Friday when they host Winamac.

TIPTON — What’s nearly as good as the main course that is the sectional championship?

It’s the appetizer and the Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball team — which won a sectional title in March of last season — added that to its menu by making school history Friday night with its first Hoosier Conference championship at Tipton. The Bombers used a strong second half to subdue the Blue Devils, who won the East Division of the Hoosier Conference with a 4-0 mark.

