TIPTON — What’s nearly as good as the main course that is the sectional championship?
It’s the appetizer and the Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball team — which won a sectional title in March of last season — added that to its menu by making school history Friday night with its first Hoosier Conference championship at Tipton. The Bombers used a strong second half to subdue the Blue Devils, who won the East Division of the Hoosier Conference with a 4-0 mark.
The Bombers (16-5) got tremendous guard play from seniors Tristen Wuethrich (23) and Colby Chapman (22), who combined for 45 of their team’s 63 points. Sophomore Corbin Mathew added 10 points and senior Tommy Boyles had 10 rebounds.
Chapman and Nole Marchand, a senior forward, added six boards apiece as the Bombers won their eighth straight game and their 10th over the last 12 games.
Tipton, which has lost two straight games, falls to 14-6 overall. It was just the Bombers’ third win over Tipton in a dozen or more meetings.
“We knew that was going to be a very difficult place to play and to win,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “Being down by four at the half, we felt like we had a very good feel for the game. We knew what we needed to do and execute things differently. At one point, we got down by eight, but our guys didn’t panic. They stayed with the game plan, working together. When it started to shift in that third quarter, you could actually see Tipton look at each other as if they didn’t understand what was happening. We were dictating the pace of the game and dictating the flow of the game. That’s when we played our best basketball.”
The Bombers, which tied for the West Division title with Benton Central at 4-1 but won a chance to play for the overall title thanks to a tiebreaker, trailed 31-27 at halftime against the Blue Devils, but surged ahead behind a 19-14 third quarter. They outscored Tipton, 36-26, in the second half by controlling the tempo and stifling Tipton’s main shooters on the defensive end.
Tipton hit just 36% of its shots (21 of 48) and finished just 2 of 18 from behind the 3-point line. The Devils did hit 13 of 13 foul shots to keep the pressure on RCHS.
Junior Nolan Swan had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils and sophomore Grady Carpenter added 14. But the duo were a combined 12 of 34 from the field, with Swan going just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
Swan did have five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Pulver said his team began to settle in at the close of the first half. That momentum carried over into the second.
“We were able to stop making dumb plays on the offensive end,” he said. “We threw the ball away a couple of times in that second quarter and that gave them some easy baskets. One thing we talked about prior to the game was if we spot them eight, 10 points on easy plays, it’s going to be hard to come back. We gave up two, three steals that gave them easy baskets, but we made it difficult for No. 3 (Carpenter) to score. Then No. 11 (Swan) felt pressured to do more all the time. He can make It look easy, but it’s different when you’re the only guy able to score.”
While Pulver said he took great pleasure in watching his team win the school’s first conference title in the program’s history, he said he considers last year’s sectional a much more satisfying achievement.
“That’s been the apex for me,” he said. “Just to watch the boys celebrate that and the community to celebrate that. It means so much to so many people. A conference title is nice, but that seems to be a much smaller accomplishment. Most people don’t recognize what that is. For us who play in the Hoosier Conference, it’s a big deal. It’s a hard thing to do. It’s a number of games that have to go the right way. Then you have to play on the spot one time. To be able to do that and to have what’s never been done before, I think for the boys it was special. They know they put themselves in a place that no one else has done before.”
Winning in a hostile environment gives the Bombers confidence heading into next week’s sectional at Frankfort.
“We have embraced trips to be honest, because we knew we had to travel to Frankfort, which is an hour away,” Pulver said. “We’ve change what we do on the bus, we’ve changed how we prep when we get off the bus, we’ve changed how we do things before a game and what we do to get ready. That puts us in a rhythm that’s important for us.”
The Bombers close the season with a pair of home games in preparation for the sectional tournament in Frankfort beginning on Feb. 28. They hosted Lowell Tuesday night and will celebrate their seniors on Friday when Winamac visits.
The East Division did win its battle with West Division teams, going 3-2 in the Crossover series last weekt. Besides the Bombers, Lafayette Central Catholic also won a Crossover game with Northwestern, 53-40, to nab fifth place overall.
Western beat West Lafayette, 56-42 for ninth place, Hamilton Heights outlasted Twin Lakes for seventh and Lewis Cass won third place with its 56-49 win over Benton Central.