RCHS won its first Hoosier Conference title in boys’ basketball with a win at Tipton on Feb. 17. The Bombers will be eyeing their 18th win this Friday when they host Winamac.

“We knew that was going to be a very difficult place to play and to win,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “Being down by four at the half, we felt like we had a very good feel for the game. We knew what we needed to do and execute things differently. At one point, we got down by eight, but our guys didn’t panic. They stayed with the game plan, working together. When it started to shift in that third quarter, you could actually see Tipton look at each other as if they didn’t understand what was happening. We were dictating the pace of the game and dictating the flow of the game. That’s when we played our best basketball.”

The Bombers, which tied for the West Division title with Benton Central at 4-1 but won a chance to play for the overall title thanks to a tiebreaker, trailed 31-27 at halftime against the Blue Devils, but surged ahead behind a 19-14 third quarter. They outscored Tipton, 36-26, in the second half by controlling the tempo and stifling Tipton’s main shooters on the defensive end.

