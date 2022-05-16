LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s track teams closed the regular season with a pair of wins on May 13.
The Bombers’ girls’ team had 86 points to beat host Lafayette Central Catholic (44) and Faith Christian (37), using nine first-place finishes to cruise to victory.
Lydia Redlin won two individual titles in the shot-put at 26 feet, 10 inches and the discus at 89-5. Libby Dixon was first in the pole vault at 9 feet, with Emma Sinn also clearing 9 feet for second, Grace Healey was first in the long jump at 15-7 1/4, Amzie Maienbrook was first in the 3,200-meter run in 13 minutes, 6 seconds and Rheannon Pinkerman won the 800 meters in 2:40.
Maienbrook also added the 1,600 meters in 5:56 and Bethany Michal was the 300 hurdles champion in 50.53 seconds.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Gracie Castle, Healey, Taylor Jordan and Michal won in 53 seconds, while the 4-by-400 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Jordan, Sinn and Audrey Davisson finished second. The 4-by-800 team of Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak and Pinkerman also finished second.
Michal was second in the 100 dash and long jump, Healey took second in the 200 dash, Kaylee Tiede-Souza was second in the high jump and Dixon claimed second in shot and discus.
The boys’ team also had an easy time, collecting 97 points behind 12 firsts. LCC had 45 points and Faith Christian finished with 15.
Blue ribbon winners included Kolton Ploughe in the 110 high hurdles in 17.6 seconds (with Jack Jordan second) and the 300 hurdles in 45 seconds, Hayden Box and Jack Jordan in pole vault at 11 feet each (with Matthew Swartz third), Dalton Henry in the 400 meters in 53.26 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.6 (with Jason Wu second), Jordan Cree in the shot-put at 43 11 (with Bryan Camarena second and Adam Ahler) and discus at 143-5 (with Camarena third), Trey Maciejewski in the 800 run in 2:12 (with Jacob Partin second), Tom VanHoose in the 3,200 meters in 10:55 (with Oden VanHoose second and Jack Boer third), Tristen Wuethrich in the 1,600 run in 4:43 (with Tom VanHoose third), and all three relays. Tom VanHoose, Maciejewski, Partin and Brock Hurley won the 4-by-800 in 9:08; Wu, Ploughe, Aaron Barko and Dylan Kidd won the 4-by-100 in 46.7; and the 4-by-400 team of Steven Carrera, Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry won in 3:40.
Bombers are RMD champions times 2
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team collected nine firsts to hold off Twin Lakes for the 103rd annual RMD Meet at Rensselaer’s Harrison Sports Complex on Wednesday, May 11.
The Bombers had 93 points to 63 for the Indians. Delphi was a distant third with 10 points.
Champions for the Bombers included Tristen Wuethrich in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 12 seconds (with Trey Maciejewski second and Jacob Partin third) and 1,600 meters in 4:56 (with Tom VanHoose second), Tom VanHoose in the 3,200 run in 10:58 (with Oden VanHoose second and Jack Boer third), Nolan Potts in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches (with Broc Beier second), Hayden Box in the pole vault at 12-3 (with Jack Jordan second) and Jordan Cree in the shot-put at 47-2 (with Bryan Camarena second) and discus at 149-1 (with Camarena second).
Second-place finishers concluded Dylan Kidd in the 100 meters (with Jason Wu third) and Dalton Henry in both the 200 meters and 400 meters (with Potts third).
The 4-by-800 team of Wuethrich, Maciejewski, Partin and Henry was first in 9:35 and the 4-by-400 team of Potts, Wuethrich, Steven Carrera and Henry also claimed first in 3:39.
The Lady Bombers also cruised to an RMD title behind eight first-place finishes and eight seconds for 75 points. Twin Lakes had 57 points and Delphi finished with 35.
Winners for RCHS were the 4-by-800 relay team of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak and Rheannon Pinkerman in 11 minutes, 28.12 seconds; the 4-by-100 relay team of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Taylor Jordan and Bethany Michal in 53.38 seconds; Emma Sinn in the pole vault at 8 feet (with Libby Dixon second); Kaylee Tiede-Souza in the high jump at 4-11 (with Ariel Manns second); Lydia Redlin the discus at 98-5 (with Dixon third); Michal in the 300 hurdles in 51.35 seconds; Maienbrook in the 3,200 meters in 12:31.24; and the 4-by-100 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Jordan, Sinn and Audrey Davisson in 4:38.96.
Other second-place finishers included Michal in the 100 dash, Redlin in the shot-put, Healey in the long jump (with Michal third) and 200 meters, Pinkerman in the 800 meters and Davisson in the 400 dash.