RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had eight rushing touchdowns and chewed up 419 yards on the ground on 33 plays in its 55-0 romp of a short-handed North Newton squad Friday night.

Junior running back Kadyn Rowland, a former Spartan who came to Rensselaer when his family moved to the area, had five of his team’s scores, including TD runs of 9, 21, 10, 27 and 35 yards before sitting most of the second half.

