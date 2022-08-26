RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had eight rushing touchdowns and chewed up 419 yards on the ground on 33 plays in its 55-0 romp of a short-handed North Newton squad Friday night.
Junior running back Kadyn Rowland, a former Spartan who came to Rensselaer when his family moved to the area, had five of his team’s scores, including TD runs of 9, 21, 10, 27 and 35 yards before sitting most of the second half.
The Bombers (2-0) used Rowland’s scores and a sixth score by Avery Reyes of 1 yard and a seventh of 23 yards by Brock Robinson to build a 48-0 lead by halftime. The second half was played under a running clock due to Rensselaer’s large lead.
Freshman Carter Ogborn saw his first varsity action Friday, scoring on a 22-yard scamper in the third period to cap the scoring.
Rowland finished with nine carries for 140 yards and five scores behind RCHS’s talented and experienced offensive line. Reyes added 74 yards on five carries and Ogborn had 52 yards on six carries.
Aaron Barko rushed for 67 yards on just four carries.
Sophomore quarterback Corbin Mathew flawlessly orchestrated the offense and finished 3 of 4 passing for 40 yards.
North Newton (0-2) gained 14 yards on its first play from scrimmage, but managed just 77 total yards the rest of the game. Caleb Johnson gained 50 yards on 13 carries for the Spartans, who field just 20 players, including five seniors.
Besides losing Rowland due to relocation, the Spartans also lost Lane Zander to Kankakee Valley. Quarterback Evan Gagnon, who started as a receiver as a freshman, decided not to come out this summer.
Chaz Mullins had seven tackles for RCHS and Reyes added six. Trenton Simmons had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery and Desmond Johns also recovered a fumble.
Barkho had an interception.
The Bombers will travel to Hamilton Heights next week in a non-conference match-up. North Newton will visit North Judson next Friday.