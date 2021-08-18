RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s football roster features a mixture of veterans and youth that should keep the Bombers competitive during another challenging season.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks added that his roster is also splattered with “football junkies” who have made it a mission to better themselves for team success.
“The past couple of years, I’m not so sure we had football junkies like we used to have, where they studied film all the time and asked questions,” Meeks said. “I think we’re getting back to that, though. These guys have a burning desire to compete in football.”
And that desire doesn’t filter through veterans only. Meeks and his staff are seeing it fester among many of the younger players as well. Expect to see first-year players and newcomers make an impact almost immediately for this year’s squad.
The Bombers, who finished 7-5 and reached the sectional championship game against Andrean last year, open the 2021 campaign with the annual Cracker Barrel match-up against rival Kankakee Valley at home on Friday, Aug. 20.
“When you look at it, yeah, we’ve got a lot of new faces. But we’ve had a lot of kids step up and emerge,” Meeks said. “I think we’ve got some pretty good football players and a lot of them have had success. We’ll be playing some freshmen Friday night. Usually, you might see one kid pop up out there. On a typical Friday night, we may have three or four kids starting as freshmen. But they’ve earned it.”
The core of this year’s Bomber squad will be the veterans, including senior quarterback Tate Drone, senior running back Dylan Kidd and senior wing-back and receiver Kelton Hesson.
“Those three players give us a nice skill set and they’re all three seniors with experience,” said Meeks, who has 175 wins in 22 seasons at RCHS. “We have high expectations for those guys.”
Seniors Ky Risner and Jacob Pickering will anchor the offensive line, with juniors Jordan Cree and Trent Simmons and sophomore Adam Ahler bringing their talents to the trenches.
“From the summer, our line play did a pretty good job,” Meeks said. “One of the things you need from your line play is good communication and chemistry and they’ve shown it on both sides. Our line play has been solid all summer long against pretty good teams.”
Meeks believes this year’s team will be stronger and faster than the 2020 squad, which had to stay away from weight training due to COVID.
“I thought we had a tremendous weight-lifting program throughout the summer and spring and I think it’s paid off,” he said. “The kids were challenged all summer long and we didn’t get that last year. We’ve been down to Indianapolis, had camp at Manchester, went against Michigan City, Plymouth and Lake Central. They’ve had a very challenging summer and we had some young kids emerge and we’ll play them.”
The Bombers feature a talented freshmen class and a strong core of sophomores, giving Meeks and his staff the opportunity to build depth as the season progresses.
“Will we make some mistakes because of youth? Yeah, we’ll make some mistakes,” he said. “But the characteristic of these kids from our freshmen all the way up to our seniors is they play hard. We’ve told our kids there is no such thing as a perfect game. We’ll strive for a perfect game, but playing hard and getting after it for 48 minutes will overcome mistakes. We’ve got to get them experience under the lights on Friday nights. I think they’ll be fun to watch.”
Drone completed 55% of his passes in his first full season behind center last year. He threw for 758 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Meeks said Drone has played with more confidence this summer.
“I think we went through some growing pains at the quarterback position with Tate having his first full season last year,” Meeks said. “But he’s had a whole summer and he’s looked very good throwing the ball and running the ball and running our offense. I think it’s extremely important to have a quarterback that has a good skill set, but also, too, has some experience and confidence. Tate’s playing with confidence. We expect big things from him.”
Kidd gained a team-high 1,323 yards in 2020, scoring 23 of the team’s 44 rushing touchdowns. The senior tailback was especially productive in the last half of the season.
“Early on, we didn’t do much with him because he was coming off the ACL,” Meeks said. “He’ll tell you he wasn’t ready early on. He needed to build confidence. He didn’t get June and July to get hit. We didn’t have a summer. That was hit summer, the first three, four games of the year. Once he dug in, he was a heck of a running back for us.”
Hesson was the team’s top receiver, gaining 299 yards with four scores. He is expected to get more touches this fall.
Hesson also had 66 tackles for a Bombers defense that forced 11 fumbles, pick off eight passes and recorded 28 sacks. Still, Meeks would like to see the defense get even more involved this fall.
“We had two points of emphasis with our defense,” he said. “We didn’t feel like we were very physical last year. We’ve got to get more physical if you’re going to beat the Andreans of the world. We worked hard in the weight room, so we feel like they’re stronger and they are more physical from what we saw in our summer play. We’ve got to play aggressive. We’ve got to play downhill. We can’t play on our heels. A lot of times we’re undersized against some of the teams we play, so we’ve got to attack the line of scrimmage and force things. We can’t sit back and wait for teams to make mistakes. We’ve got to force them to make miscues and errors. Our better teams create turnovers.”
The kicking game will be anchored by junior Cohen Craig, who will share time with the boys’ soccer team also. Craig follows in the footsteps of former soccer teammate Luke Dixon, who had an outstanding season in his first year as a member of the football team.
“Luke Dixon did a phenomenal job. He missed one extra-point all year and did a great job on kick-offs for us. Cohen’s going to come in and has looked good this summer. He’s worked hard at it,” Meeks said.
Cohen is expected to see his first varsity action on Friday when the Bombers entertain KVHS in the Cracker Barrel contest. The Kougars bounced Rensselaer, 28-7, last year in Wheatfield to take back the Barrel after a three-year absence.
The teams are 3-3 over the past six meetings. KV lost key starters at quarterback and the kicking game, but bring back a talented young squad.
“I know he’s high on his young kids as well,” Meeks said of KV coach James Broyles. “That in itself makes for an intriguing match-up. They have some nice experience back as well, but they have some very talented young kids coming through their system right now. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Mistakes early in the game by the Bombers last year led to easy scores for KVHS, which dominated the second half. But Rensselaer, which lost its summer workouts to COVID like every other football program in the country, continued to get better as the season progressed.
“The game against Kankakee Valley is huge for the communities and schools and so on,” Meeks said. “But in the grand scheme of things, and I think James will tell you the same thing, the first three or four non-conference games you use to figure out about yourself, get better and find what your weaknesses are so by the time you get into your conference schedule, you’ve made the corrections you need to to compete in your conference. Of course, the ultimate goal is to win a sectional championship.”