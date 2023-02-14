Marchand's inside presence

RCHS senior Nole Marchand (33) has been his team's top rebounder all season and will need a strong performance Friday against 14-4 Tipton.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has earned a chance at playing for a Hoosier Conference championship in boys’ basketball for the first time since the school joined the league in the early 2000s.

The Bombers, who finished in a tie for first in the West Division with Benton Central at 3-1, will face East Division winner Tipton on Friday night to decide the overall champion. Game time for the junior varsity game is set for 5:30 p.m.

Trending Food Videos