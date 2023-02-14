RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has earned a chance at playing for a Hoosier Conference championship in boys’ basketball for the first time since the school joined the league in the early 2000s.
The Bombers, who finished in a tie for first in the West Division with Benton Central at 3-1, will face East Division winner Tipton on Friday night to decide the overall champion. Game time for the junior varsity game is set for 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer (15-5) won the right to face Tipton (14-4, 4-0) due to its win over Benton Central last Thursday night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium. The Bison (14-6, 3-1) will play Lewis Cass (11-7, 3-1) in the third-/fourth-place game, Central Catholic (10-10, 2-2) will face Northwestern (7-8, 2-2) for fifth and sixth place, Twin Lakes (8-11, 1-3) will travel to Hamilton Heights (6-13, 1-3) looking for seventh place in the league and the ninth-/10th-place game will feature West Lafayette (11-9, 1-3) against Western (11-8, 0-4).
Both Twin Lakes and West Lafayette finished tied at 1-3 in the West Division, but the Indians won on a tiebreaker since they defeated Westside in the regular season.
The Blue Devils, winners of four straight games, are led by a trio of underclassmen, including junior Nolan Swan, who averages 18 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 steals. Six-five forward Grady Carpeneter, listed as one of the most talented sophomores in central Indiana, adds 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Jackson Money, another junior, owns an 11.4 point per game average.
Hours after being notified that West Lafayette eliminated Lafayette Central Catholic from the West Division race, the Bombers traveled to Frontier seeking their seventh straight victory and ninth win in 10 games on Saturday.
RCHS (15-5) steadily pulled away from the Falcons to record a 66-50 victory behind strong guard play from seniors Colby Chapman and Tristen Wuethrich.
Chapman scored 22 points to lead all scorers and Wuethrich added 15 in helping the Bombers take a 33-24 lead by halftime.
Senior Nole Marchand and sophomore Corbin Mathew had six rebounds each for RCHS.
It was the third straight loss for the Falcons, who fall to 8-10 overall.