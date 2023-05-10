Eyeing league win No. 1

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Tommy Boyles and teammates will look to get their first Hoosier Conference win Friday when they host Tipton in a Crossover Series game.

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will host Tipton in the annual Hoosier Conference Crossover Series on Friday, May 12. First pitch is set for 5 p.m., CST.

The Bombers (5-10) finished at the bottom of the West Division with an 0-8 mark. Northwestern was 1-7 in the East Division and owns a 2-13 overall mark.