RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will host Tipton in the annual Hoosier Conference Crossover Series on Friday, May 12. First pitch is set for 5 p.m., CST.
The Bombers (5-10) finished at the bottom of the West Division with an 0-8 mark. Northwestern was 1-7 in the East Division and owns a 2-13 overall mark.
RCHS had lost four straight games through May 8. The Bombers have been outscored 132-70 overall, while Tipton has been outscored 203-66.
In other match-ups, Western (16-2, 8-0 in the East Division) will play at Lafayette Central Catholic (13-7, 7-0) with the winner earning a conference championship. Hamilton Heights (10-7, 5-3) will travel to Twin Lakes (11-7, 5-2) in the third-/fourth-place game, Northwestern (13-7, 5-3) is at Benton Central (9-9, 4-4) in the fifth/sixth game and Lewis Cass (1-14, 1-7) travels to West Lafayette (3-5, 7-11) in the seventh/eight-place game.