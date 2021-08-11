North White and Rensselaer Central will again serve as foes when they meet for a football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m., CST.
The scrimmage allows each team to play a pre-approved number of plays on offense and defense. Both teams are scheduled to play their entire roster, with varsity players to square off in the early portion of the scrimmage.
The Bombers will use the scrimmage as preparation for rival Kankakee Valley, which pays a visit on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. RCHS enjoyed a 7-5 record in 2020, reaching the sectional final against Andrean.
North White, coming off a 3-6 finish in 2020, will host Taylor on Aug. 20.
In other scrimmages involving local teams, KV will host Boone Grove on Friday at 7 p.m. The Kougars finished 5-4 last fall, opening the season with five straight wins, including a 28-7 victory over the Bombers for the Cracker Barrel.
North Newton will travel to Hanover Central on Friday, with the first play of scrimmage set for 6 p.m. The Spartans had their first sub-.500 record in five seasons at 4-5.
However, they did manage to win another Midwest Conference title.
South Newton, which went 0-6 last season and has lost 38 straight games in all, will travel to Oxford to face Benton Central on Friday night. Game time is set for 6 p.m., CST.
The Rebels will host their county rivals on Aug. 20 with kick-off set for 7 p.m.
Tri-County will host Caston Friday night at 7 p.m., EST. The Cavaliers went 2-5 in a shortened season last fall under former coach Mark Gretencord. Eric Davis, who coached at TC from 2014-16, returns to the sideline this fall.
Carroll will visit the Cavaliers in the first regular season game on Aug. 20.
West Central, meanwhile, will host Lake Station Friday at 7 p.m., EST. The Trojans went 2-8 in 2020 in coach Marc Hall’s seventh season in Francesville. West Central will travel to Caston for its first game on Aug. 20.