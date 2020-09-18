RENSSELAER — West Lafayette’s offense is built for red zone territory.
The Red Devils have many weapons at their disposal whenever they get inside an opponent’s 20-yard line.
On Friday, the No. 2 ranked Red Devils (No. 4 in the coaches poll) finished out one more drive than Rensselaer Central to avoid the upset, winning 27-21 in double overtime at the Harrison Sports Complex.
Colin Martin’s 10-yard pass to junior receiver Cannon Melchi in the far corner in the second overtime was the game-winner for Westside, which has won four straight games to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Martin’s TD pass came just minutes after the Red Devils’ defense stripped RCHS junior quarterback Tate Drone of the football to start the second overtime. Drone was hounded by a handful of pass rushers on a third-and-8 call and couldn’t get the ball out.
One play later, Westside had its second Hoosier Conference victory of the season.
“Our kids just have a lot of heart and they wanted to come out of here with a victory,” said West Lafayette coach Shane Fry. “In the first overtime, I think our DB (defensive back) just missed getting that pass in his hands and they scored on that play. But our kids said we’re not letting that happen again, forced the turnover and our offense just had to convert.”
The Red Devils were determined to get the Bombers in a throwing situation in the second overtime, forcing Drone to make a play from the pocket.
“It doesn’t come down to one play in a game like this,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “There was a lot of football played tonight and I think there were several areas where we could have got some points. We left some points out on the field, but I think both teams can say that.”
Despite the loss, the Bombers (2-3, 0-1 in the HC) played perhaps their best game of the season against a program two years removed from a Class 3A state championship. RCHS lost to the Red Devils, 44-6, last season.
“Our kids competed, and that’s been our biggest message from week one,” Meeks said. “So many times in the first few weeks, it’s wide open passes. We seemed flat-footed at times. But not tonight. Our kids competed hard, and you saw it in the Western game and I thought last week we played very well, but tonight I thought we took a step forward.
“It’s disappointing losing, but a lot of positives. I thought the offenses took a backseat tonight and the defenses had the limelight. Both defenses played very well; bend but don’t break. But bottom line is we’ve got to finish out drives with touchdowns. We’ve got to get touchdowns. Luke is a nice weapon and he does some nice things for us, but we’ve got to get some touchdowns.”
Even after giving up a touchdown on the Red Devils’ first possession of the game — West Lafayette went 56 yards on seven plays, capped by Max Mullis’ 3-yard touchdown run with 9:41 left in the first quarter — the Bombers hung tough. The Red Devils were held without a score for nearly 22 minutes in the first half, allowing RCHS to pull within a point of the lead (7-6) just before intermission.
Senior kicker Luke Dixon, who will celebrate senior day at Saturday’s Bombers’ boys’ soccer match, hit a pair of 24-yard field goals to keep his team within striking distance of the Red Devils.
Poor field position by the Bombers enabled the Red Devils to take a 14-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. Westside needed just three plays to drive 27 yards for the score, with Mullis picking up his second rushing touchdown from three yards out.
But the Bombers answered back on their next possession, which began on their own 25-yard line. Dylan Kidd’s 49-yard run through the middle of the Red Devils’ defense moved the ball to Westside’s 8-yard line.
The Bombers needed all four of their downs to punch in their first touchdown, with Kidd finding a seam in the defense to slip the ball over the goal line on a fourth-and-1 with 5:48 left in the game. Dixon’s kick knotted the game at 14-14.
“They did a good job controlling the tempo of the game and playing their style,” Fry said. “They held the ball for a long, long time and scored when they needed to. We were just hanging on for dear life. We couldn’t get anything rhythm wise. We had a lot of penalties on both sides of the ball and that cost us on some drives. We had a bad snap on the punt, so we just never got in a rhythm and that’s to their credit. They did a good job taking us out of our game and our guys made one more play than they did to get the win.”
After holding the Red Devils, Rensselaer managed to get the ball inside West Lafayette territory with 23 seconds left in the game. But Dixon’s 44-yard field goal try was yanked left and the game remained tied.
Westside also had a chance at winning the game with 2 seconds remaining, with kicker Carson Cooke — who was named Lafayette’s top soccer player in 2019 — earning a shot at a 50-yard try. But the Bombers blocked the kick to force overtime.
West Lafayette got the ball first in the first overtime, needing just two plays to take a 21-14 lead. Martin faked a handoff and sprinted to the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run. Cooke’s kick made it 21-14.
The Bombers needed just three plays to answer with their own score. Drone hit Dalton Kidd on corner route from 7 yards out to pull RCHS within 21-20. Dixon’s extra-point kick tied the score at 21-21.
Mullis finished with 75 yards on 18 carries with two scores. Martin was 14 of 22 through the aire for 148 yards, with Melchi hauling in six passes for 88 yards.
The Red Devils managed 232 yards of offense.
Rensselaer had 282 total yards, with Dylan Kidd gaining 154 yards on 23 carries. Drone was 6 of 13 passing for 36 yards.
The Bombers had 246 of their yards on running plays.
“It makes you start to play undisciplined,” Fry said of RCHS’s offense. “If you don’t have all 11 on the same page and the correct key, they’re going to shred you. There might be that one guy out of place and they’ll find a play that’s going to work and before you know it they’ll run it this way once and all of our guys’ eyes will be on the ball inside of their key and they’ll come back the other way and our guys miss it. You have to stay discipline the whole time. We preach play as 11, not as one. That’s what you have to do against that kind of offense.”
Defensively, Lakin Webb and Addison Wilmington had seven tackles each and Kelton Hesson and Dylan Kidd added six each. Hesson blocked a field goal try and Wilmington had a fumble recovery.
Both teams will face Hoosier Conference foes next week, with Westside hosting winless Benton Central (0-5) and the Bombers traveling to Lafayette Central Catholic (2-1).
“Early in the season, all the teams were gassing with kids being idle for four months. That’s gone now,” Meeks said. “Kids are in their groove and you’re seeing some nice Indiana football games. It’s too bad we ended up on the short end of the stick and I thought our kids were very deserving tonight, but they ended up making one more play than we did.”