RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central boys’ tennis coach Ernest Watson served up awards to members of his 2021 squad last week.
The Bombers had one of their best finishes, with No. 1 singles player Tommy Boyles advancing in the state’s singles tournament.
Among the award winners were Boyles, Most Varsity Wins and Best Mental Attitude; Max Carroll, JV Best Mental Attitude; Darian Moore, JV Co-Most Improved; Devin Olson, Varsity Most Improved; Trent Walter, JV Co-Most Improved; and Adam Messman, Sportsmanship Award.
Caleb Oliver, Harrison Odle and Messman earned Bomber jackets from the RCHS athletic department.
The Bombers had their season come to an end at the Crown Point Sectional, losing to rival Kankakee Valley. RCHS beat KV in a tournament earlier in the season.