Tennis awards

Members of the RCHS 2022 boys’ tennis team to pick up awards last week were Nole Marchand, Nolan Conrad, Tommy Boyles, Clayton Cummings, Adam Messman and Colby Chapman.

RENSSELAER — Thanks to a varsity roster of mostly seniors, Rensselaer Central’s 2022 boys’ tennis team enjoyed one of its best seasons ever.

Last week, coach Ernest Watson presented special awards to members of that team that claimed a pair of team tournament titles in the fall.

