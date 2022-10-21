RENSSELAER — Thanks to a varsity roster of mostly seniors, Rensselaer Central’s 2022 boys’ tennis team enjoyed one of its best seasons ever.
Last week, coach Ernest Watson presented special awards to members of that team that claimed a pair of team tournament titles in the fall.
Senior Colby Chapman was awarded a Most Varsity Wins plaque after a solid season at No. 3 singles. He was also tabbed Most Improved, joining senior teammate Nole Marchand, who played at No. 2 singles this fall.
No. 1 singles player Tommy Boyles, another senior, was presented a Best Mental Attitude award, with senior Nolan Conrad sharing the award. Senior Adam Messman, a member of the doubles teams, was presented a Sportsmanship Award.
Boyles also earned a Bomber honor blanket for participating in three sports, including tennis, basketball and baseball.
Watson also presented a JV Mental Attitude award to Clayton Cummings at last week’s program.