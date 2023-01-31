WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s sixth straight wrestling sectional title was the easiest yet when compared to the previous five.
The Bombers had strong performances early, put 10 wrestlers in the championship finals (with six champions) and had 13 total wrestlers qualify for regional in claiming another sectional title.
The change of venue — the tournament was hosted by Winamac after regular host, Twin Lakes, experienced water pipe problems near its gym — did nothing to distract the Bombers, who led by 80 points heading into Saturday’s final round.
RCHS had 272.5 points to lead the 12-team tournament. West Central had 211 points, followed by North White (106) and North Newton (90). Twin Lakes was sixth, Tri-County eighth and South Newton 12th.
Champions for RCHS included Mason Stanley at 126 pounds, Avery Stanley at 145, Larz Hughes at 152, Jack Jordan at 160, Trenton Simmons at 195 and Jordan Cree at 285. West Central was second with four individual championships.
Mason Stanley and Cree were top seeds in their divisions and Mason (36-3) recorded a pair of pins — including a pin in the second round against Benton Central’s Kaleb Caliz (24-4) in the championship round — and a technical fall by a 15-0 score in the semifinals. Cree (42-1) had three straight pins in 37 seconds, 19 seconds and 1 minute, 3 seconds. His total mat time was just over two minutes.
The Bombers then reeled off three straight wins at 145, 152 and 160. Avery Stanley had three straight pins before out-scoring West Central’s Josiah Rodriguez (21-8) in the 145 final.
Hughes (33-8) had back-to-back pins ahead of his finals match at 152, beating Tri-County’s Kevin Martinez by a 10-4 decision. And Jordan (29-11) also picked up a pair of pins before blanking West Central’s Jacob Pilarski (9-6) in the 160 finals.
Simmons (28-9) won three straight matches by pin (in 37 seconds, 12 seconds and 3:47) before pinning his 195-pound opponent, Johnathan Pearson of Tri-County (17-12), in 1:46 of the first round.
It was the first championships for Avery Stanley, Hughes, Simmons, Cree and Jordan. Mason Stanley won a sectional title at 132 pounds last year and will be favored to win a regional on Saturday, Feb. 4.
It was a circuitous to the winner’s podium for Jordan, who worked his way from the JV level to become sectional champion.
“We challenged him last February to put on muscle and get big and he did,” said Bombers coach Hunter Hickman. “You could tell in the second and third period when he rode the snot out of that guy (Pilarski). He was the stronger guy. He was physical.”
Avery Stanley, meanwhile, put in a ton of work on the mats over the past year.
“He wrestled darn near 80 matches since last season,” Hickman said. “He loves wrestling and for him to see rewards today for his hard work is great.”
Hughes also put in off-season work ahead of his junior season. He just missed winning sectional titles the past two years.
“I thought Larz was in control all day,” Hickman said. “He just did a good job of staying within himself and staying aggressive.”
Hickman calls Simmons one of tireless workers in practice. “He’s just a grinder. He’s not one of the best athletes in the world, but he gets after it.”
The Bombers featured a veteran group for the first time in Hickman’s tenure. Eight seniors dot RCHS’s lineup and all eight advanced to the regional, with Cree, Simmons and Mason Stanley picking up titles.
“This is the first year since I’ve been coaching we didn’t have any freshmen in the lineup, which I think is a big deal,” Hickman said. “When you’re counting on 15 year olds to wrestle 18 year olds, that’s tough. It’s a senior-laden group, and were trying to save it right now because we’re going to be young next year.”
The focus, however, is on next week as the Bombers look to defend a regional title for the first time in school history.
“We’re going with the same number as last year with 13,” Hickman said. “Harrison has got 11 and that’s going to be our major competition at regional. The way it works is you have to win the first round match to play and get to semistate and that’s how you score points. Hopefully, we will get more guys through than Harrison and get four, five champions over there as well to give ourselves a chance to win another one.”
Sophomore Beck Doughty (35-8) picked up a pair of pins to advance to the 106-pound title match where he faced North White’s Sol Siburcrist, the top seed at 26-2. Just a freshman, Siburcrist took an early lead and would eventually claim his first sectional title by a 4-0 final.
West Central freshman Cameron Nuest (13-8) was third at106 to advance to regional as well.
In one of the rare occasions where RCHS didn’t advance a wrestler to the final match, North White junior Liam Siburcrist remained unbeaten at 30-0 with a pin of North Newton’s Adrian Origel (27-4) for the 113-pound title.
Twin Lakes’ Alex VanDoren (24-11) won the consolation match to advance to the regional in his first season.
In one of the most anticipated match-ups of the day, RCHS senior Caleb Oliver (35-6) was looking to deny West Central’s Hayden Fritz (23-2) for the 132-pound title. But Fritz, a junior, took an early lead then caught Oliver on his back in the third period to win by pin and claim a No. 1 seed at regional.
It was the rubber match between Fritz and Oliver, who each went 1-1 in the regular season, with Oliver handing Fritz just his second loss less than a month ago.
The 138-pound weight division also featured a West Central-RCHS match-up, with Drake Fritz, the top seed at 14-0, defeating Bomber senior Elias McAdow (27-10) by pin in 1:16.
North White’s Eli Quasebarth (36-2) picked up the second sectional title of his career with a pin of Winamac’s Talen Garner in the 170-pound finals match. Quasebarth put his opponent on his back in 2:39.
West Central’s Zach Gilger, a junior with a 25-4 mark, was the champion at 182, beating North Newton’s Hunter Crabtree (15-12) by a 4-3 decision. Tri-County’s Tim Brouhard (13-5) was the consolation winner to advance to regional.
West Central also had a champion at 220 pounds, with Buzz Beiswanger (25-3) overcoming North White’s Selvin Portillo (16-1) by an 8-4 decision. Twin Lakes’ Saige Brandt (14-7) also advances at 220, beating senior Brock Robinson of RCHS (8-18) in the consolation match.
Robinson sent 2-2 on the day to put himself in position for a regional invite.
“I am really proud of all our seniors. We have eight seniors and all of them got through,” Hickman said. “I was really proud of Brock Robinson. He came into the sectional with six wins, but only three were actual match wins with forfeits, so to come ini here and win two matches and be a regional qualifier was really big for his confidence.”
Senior Kolton Ploughe, meanwhile, came within a millisecond of becoming RCHS’s seventh champion. Bomber fans felt he performed a reversal of Frontier freshman Chase Pekny (21-8) just as the clock hit zero in the final period, which would have given Ploughe an 8-7 win. Instead, officials said time ran out before Ploughe executed the move and when three officials came together to confer, they agreed Pekny was the victor.
Bomber coaches and fans protested the call, but officials can’t go to video-tape to see if their decision was a correct one.
Ploughe (30-14) finished 2-1 on the day, including a pin in the first round.
“We can nit-pick all day on officiating, but (Ploughe) left a lot of points out there,” Hickman said. “He could’ve won it earlier and didn’t tale advantage of it. He’s being hard on himself, which is good for next week. Next week is more important than this week. He gets a regional title, he’ll forget all about this.”