WOLCOTT — Billed as a showcase for two of the area’s top guards, it was the supporting cast that ultimately helped decide Rensselaer Central’s win over Tri-County Friday night.
The Bombers (2-0) got production up and down their roster to pull away from the Cavs in the second half to punctuate a 57-37 victory in the team’s annual Black Friday meeting.
RCHS did get a 23-point effort from senior star guard Josh Fleming, but junior teammate Tate Drone added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and sophomore Colby Chapman had nine points with four boards and a pair of steals.
Fleming led RCHS in scoring a year ago at 18.4 points per game. He opened 2020 with 26 points on Tuesday against Covenant Christian and 23 vs. the Cavs.
“Fleming is such a good player,” TC coach Mark Gretencord said. “He’s hard to guard. He’s so shifty. He draws fouls, goes to the line and makes free throws.”
The Bombers led just 28-25 early in the third quarter after TC teammates Chase Stearns and Dylan Mathew knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers.
The Cavaliers trailed 31-26 with the ball when RCHS forced two straight turnovers that led to easy layups for Fleming. A three-point play by Fleming after another steal put the Bombers ahead, 38-26, and the Cavaliers were unable to pull any closer the rest of the night.
Fleming’s basket was set up by a Tommy Boyles theft at midcourt.
“It’s not always the starters who jump-start the play,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “Tonight, we got production from the other guys also. Take a kid like Tommy Boyles, who makes a steal and throws a TD pass to Fleming to lead the break. We went on a little run after that.”
Rensselaer opened the fourth period with a 10-0 spurt to take its biggest lead at 50-28. Drone turned a pair of offensive rebounds into baskets and also drained a 3-pointer with 6:11 showing in the game.
The Cavaliers played short-handed in their season opener. Projected starters Logan Doty and Korbin Lawson, both juniors, were in quarantine due to COVID-19 on Friday night.
That negated two key rebounders for coach Mark Gretencord, with Doty the top returning rebounder and the team’s second option on offense. The Cavaliers put inexperienced senior Jimmy Roudebush and senior reserve forward Logan Schneidt in the starting lineup.
The Bombers had a more complete lineup and it showed early. They hit 6 of 11 shots in the first quarter to take a 16-4 lead, with five different players providing offense.
Tri-County, meanwhile, was just 2 of 10 in the first quarter before twice closing within five points just before halftime.
Fleming, who hit just two of his first eight shots, felt his team lacked energy in the second quarter.
“With it being 25 percent capacity in here (due to COVID-19 requirements), we felt like we had to create our own energy,” he said. “That’s what we talked about at halftime. Once we get going, our fans will follow, but we had to fight for ourselves and not rely on other people for motivation.”
The Cavaliers hit 6 of 18 shots in the second period, forcing six turnovers and getting eight points from Roudebush. But TC had just five field goals the rest of the night and committed 13 second-half turnovers.
Rensselaer’s defense centered around TC’s star guard Jaedan Johnson, who was harassed at every turn. He had six turnovers and finished with just seven points, including two field goals.
The 5-11 senior did have five rebounds.
“He’s a good player, a great talent and a strong competitor,” Pulver said of Johnson, a three-year starter who led TC in scoring a year ago. “He scared me in the first half. He was able to attack the basket and get to the rim. But eventually we put the pieces together to get the ball out of his hands.”
Fleming shared defensive duties with a handful of other players to slow Johnson.
“He does a great job of going to his left and going in and out,” Fleming said. “We just tried to play the gaps, funnel him in and get the ball out of his hands.”
Roudebush led the Cavs with eight points and freshman Eric Zarse came off the bench to add seven in his debut. Reserves Reece Dickinson, a senior, and sophomores J.P. Schemerhorn and Nate Corbin also made their varsity debut Friday.
“We had some kids who got their first real varsity experience tonight,” Gretencord said. “I thought they held their own, especially early. But we’ve got to rebound better and hit our free throws. Rensselaer had way too many second and third chances on their end of the floor.”