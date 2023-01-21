Seeing double-double

RCHS senior Nole Marchand had a double-double at North Judson Friday, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — A week of rest must have done wonders for the Rensselaer Central boy’s basketball team.

On Friday, the Bombers (9-5) faced a hot North Judson squad, which had just two losses on the season coming into the game and owned a 6-0 record at home.

Trending Food Videos