RENSSELAER — A week of rest must have done wonders for the Rensselaer Central boy’s basketball team.
On Friday, the Bombers (9-5) faced a hot North Judson squad, which had just two losses on the season coming into the game and owned a 6-0 record at home.
RCHS used a strong second half to gain control and cruise to a surprising 49-36 victory.
The Blue Jays (10-3) were heavy favorites, having trounced Kouts by 26 points (70-44) on Jan. 6. The Mustangs edged the Bombers, 55-49, last Saturday.
Rensselaer was coming off an emotional last-second win over West Lafayette prior to its meeting with Kouts and tired in the fourth quarter to suffer its fifth loss of the season.
But a refreshed Bombers squad used a 16-point first quarter to build a 23-19 lead by halftime. They then held the Jays to 17 second-half points to push their lead to double figures.
Senior guard Tristen Wuethrich led the winners with 18 points and fellow senior Nole Marchand added 12. Marchand also grabbed 13 rebounds and sophomore Corbin Mathew had eight.
Senior Colby Chapman had seven assists.
The Bombers will look for their 10th win of the season Saturday night when they host West Central.