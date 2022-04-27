LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s late comeback fell short in an 11-9 loss to Hoosier Conference host Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday, April 26.
The Knights held an 11-2 lead going into the top of the seventh inning when the Bombers exploded for seven runs to pull within a pair of runs. RCHS (3-7, 1-5 in the HC) lost despite outhitting its opponents, 13-7.
All of Rensselaer’s hits were singles, including a 3 for 5 night for senior Teagan Brown, who drove in two runs. Senior Jacob Pickering was 3 for 4 with an RBI, senior Kelton Hesson added two hits with an RBI and junior Ethan Pickering was 2 for 5 with an RBI single.
Senior Kenseth Johns had a two-run single and senior Lakin Webb and junior Cohen Craig had singles.
Johns took the loss, allowing seven runs — just three earned — on six hits over three innings. He struck out three and walked three.
LCC improves to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the HC.
Munster completes sweep of KV
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley managed just two hits in a 9-1 loss at Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster Tuesday, April 26.
The Kougars (3-10, 0-6 in the NCC) held a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Caden Vanderhere, but Munster (8-1, 5-1) answered with three runs in its half of the first to seize control. The Mustangs would score four insurance runs in the fourth inning.
Alex Barr got the start on the bump for KVHS, allowing seven runs over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Andrew Parker relieved, allowing a run over 2 2/3 innings.
KV’s only other hit came off the bat of senior Luke Andree.
• KV also suffered a home loss to the Mustangs on Monday, April 25, falling behind 6-0 before scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Joey Campagna had a home run for Munster and Brett Adams added a double. For the Kougars, Cayden Dykhuisen had a pair of hits and Dylan Holmes and Colton Pribyl had RBI singles.
Winning pitcher Brady Ginaven allowed just one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Vanderhere allowed four earned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
• The Kougars went out of the conference on Friday, April 22, falling by a 7-4 final at McCutcheon.
KV had more hits than the Mavericks, 12-8, but the hosts used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good. KV closed within a run at 5-4, but the Mavericks (5-8) scored two insurance runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.
Barr was the starter for KVHS, allowing four runs over four innings of work. He struck out three and walked two. Max Shultz provided 1 1/3 innings of relief, allowing a run.
Offensively, Colton Pribyl was 2 for 3 and Vanderhere added three hits. Holmes also had a pair hits, with Arturo DeJesus, Andree, Evan Misch and Dykhuizen adding hits. Pribyl and Vanderhere had doubles.
The Kougars left 10 runners on base over seven innings.
Cavaliers out-slug rival North White
MONON — Tri-County jumped ahead 8-0 in the third inning and continued to pad its lead over the next four innings to pick up a 15-8 victory over host North White in Midwest Conference action Tuesday, April 26.
The Cavaliers (6-3, 5-0 in the MWC) had just seven hits but three were for extra bases. Korbin Lawson was 2 for 4 with a triple and a double with three RBIs and three runs scored and Xavier Cantrell was 2 for 3 with a two-run double and two walks.
Koby Bahler, Caleb Anderson and Tyler Vandeveer also had hits, with Anderson and Vandeveer driving in runs.
Cantrell was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run over five innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. He scattered three hits.
The Vikings, who fall to 4-5 and 2-1 in league play, used four pitchers, with starter Bentley Buschman, Darrien Pugh and Elijah Quasebarth allowing three runs apiece.
Offensively, Caleb Orr had a two-run single and Morgun Sloan had a pair of singles.
Hunter Pogue added a hit and scored two runs and Buschman also scored two runs to go with an RBI single. Quasebarth drove in a run with a single and CJ Hunt and Pugh added hits.
Prep Softball
Bombers blitz Tri-County in 5 innings
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had 16 hits in plating 15 runs in a 15-1 rout of visiting Tri-County on Tuesday, April 26.
The Bombers (3-7) took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Kali Northcutt in the first inning then scored seven runs in each of the next two innings to cruise to victory.
RBI triples by Ellie Castle and Kenzie Moore got the ball rolling in the third inning for RCHS. Taylor Van Meter and Maddie Graf added doubles and Northcutt had another RBI single.
Northcutt, Elizabeth Knoth, Van Meter, Kylie Spencer, Graf and Brooke Koebcke had multiple hits for RCHS.
Northcutt was in the circle for the Bombers, allowing a single run on just four hits, all singles. She struck out three.
Bella Dominguez had two hits for the Cavaliers.
Prep Track & Field
Bombers get pair of wins vs. Jays
North Judson — Rensselaer Central’s track teams picked up easy wins over host North Judson Tuesday, April 26.
The Bombers’ boys’ team captured eight events in a 72-59 victory. Brock Beier won the high jump at 5 feet, Jordan Cree claimed the shot-put title at 43 feet, 2 inches (with Brian Camarena third) and Camarena was the discus champion at 130-1.
Junior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 55 seconds, Trey Maciejewski claimed the 800 meters in 2:17 (with Jacob Partin second), Tom Van Hoose was the 3,200 winner in 11:01 (with Oden Van Hoose second and Jack Boer third), the 4-by-800 relay team of Wuethrich, Maciejewski, Partin and Dalton Henry won in 9:11 and the 4-by-400 squad of Jason Wu, Wuethrich, Logan Kuiper and Henry was first in 3:48.
Tyler Wood was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.02 seconds (with Kolton Ploughe third) and 300 hurdles in 48.36, Henry claimed second in the 400 meters in 53.59 (with Wu third) and 200 meters in 24.4 (with Kuiper third) and Hayden Box cleared 11 feet for second place in the pole vault.
The girls’ team had 12 firsts in a 94-38 victory, including all three relays. The 4-by-800 team of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak and Rheannon Pinkerman won in 11:30; the 4-by-400 team of Taylor Jordan, Allana Redlin, Brooklyn Bilyeu and Audrey Davisson had a winning time of 4:49; and the 4-by-100 squad of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Jordan and Bethany Michal was first in 54.7 seconds.
Individual champions included Kaylee Tiede-Souza in the high jump at 4019 (with Ariel Manns third and Allana Redlin fourth); Emma Sinn in the pole vault 7-6 (with Libby Dixon second); Healey in the long jump at 14-6 1/2 (with Michal second and Jordan third) and 200 dash in 28 seconds (with Castle second and Bilyeu third); Davisson in the 400 dash in 1:09.8 (with Delaney Koebcke second and Sinn third); Michal in the 300 hurdles in 53.4 seconds (with Redlin third); and Maienbrook in the 3,200 run in 12:18 (with Korniak second) and 1,600 meters in 5:47 (with Korniak third).
Healey was also second in the 100 hurdles in 19.46 (with Jordan third), Michal took second in the 100 meters in 13.86, Lydia Redlin was second in discus at 84-6, Pinkerman placed second in the 800 run in 2:47.5 (with Sanchez third) and Lydia Redlin was second in the shot-put at 29-5 (with Dixon third).
Prep Boys Golf
Bombers finish third at Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central junior golfer Zach Geleott fell a stroke shy of match medalist honors in his team’s third-place finish during a triangular meet in West Lafayette on Tuesday, April 26.
Geleott shot a 40 at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club, losing medalist honors to Twin Lakes’ Leo Dellinger. RCHS junior Harrison Odle fired a 42 to beat the other No. 1s in his group.
Zach Hillan carded a 44 and Ky Risner shot a 55. Carter Drone’s 60 was the kick-out score.
The Bombers, who play in the Kankakee Valley Invitational on Saturday at Sandy Pines, shot a 181 to finish behind champion Twin Lakes (167) and host Central Catholic (177).
In the reserve round, Brayden Mushett shot a 59, followed by 62s from Hayden Warne, Elijah Armold and Darius Lapsley. Nevan Odle had a 65.
Prep Girls Tennis
Grafton propels Kougars past Andrean
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s No. 1 singles player Colleen Grafton gave a gutsy effort to help her team throw shade at host Andrean in prep girls’ tennis action Monday, April 26.
Grafton methodically took apart Andrean’s top player to record a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory and give her team a 3-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory.
Grafton’s match was the final one of the night with teammates watching from the sidelines.
Julia Dykstra won at No. 2 singles by 6-0, 6-1 scores and No. 3 player Annalise Wakefield fell 6-3, 6-3 to give both teams a victory.
Andrean’s No. 1 doubles team withstood a late charge from KV’s Adrie Frieden and Raquel Espinos in the third set to record a 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to give the Niners the edge, but the Kougars’ No. 2 duo of Maddie Stevens and Chloe Boer won their match by a 6-7 (1-7 tiebreak), 6-1 and 6-2 final even after Stevens suffered a knee injury. She was assessed and cleared by the trainer and would give her team a boost in the final two sets of the match to tie Andrean at 2-2.
That would set the stage for Grafton, who would give her team another NCC victory.
In the junior varsity matches, Brooklyn Richie won at No. 2 singles, with the doubles teams of Hailey Adcock and Kayla Bonicantro and Ava Trainer and Summer Weaver also winning.