RENSSELAER — The short-handed Rensselaer Central baseball squad has dropped five straight games since winning its opener at Benton Central.
The Bombers (1-5) fell to West Central last Thursday afternoon and were swept in a Hoosier Conference doubleheader by host Twin Lakes on Tuesday, April 19.
Resorted to playing a number of junior varsity players while awaiting the return of several starters from suspensions, the Bombers fell behind 8-0 in the first inning to West Central in a 16-6 loss in five innings. The Trojans won it in walk-off fashion, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth to win by the 10-run rule.
West Central out-hit RCHS, 14-6. Brent Harvey had a pair of hits for the Bombers and Ryan Kellner drove in two runs.
At Monticello on April 19, the Bombers held a 3-0 lead through three innings before the Indians managed to get on the board with a four-run fourth against RCHS senior starter Kenseth Johns.
Johns had a strong outing, allowed two earned runs with 10 strikeouts before turning the game over to the bullpen. The Indians scored four insurance runs against RCHS relievers in the top of the seventh to pick up the 8-3 victory.
The Bombers lost despite collecting 10 hits to seven for the Indians. Cohen Craig, Ryan Kellner and Cole Hesson had multiple hits for Rensselaer.
In the nightcap, the Bombers jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but failed to slow the Indians’ offense, which had 13 hits and scored four runs in the second and seven in the fourth.
A five-run sixth inning gave Twin Lakes a walk-off 22-12 victory.
The Bombers’ defense struggled throughout the game, committing 13 errors. The Indians had 13 hits to 11 for RCHS.
Danny Marlow, Colton Metzger and Craig had multiple hits for RCHS, which pulled within 14-11 in the fourth inning before being outscored 8-1 over the final two innings.
KVHS falls 6-1 to top-ranked Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Despite a solid outing from senior Caden Vanderhere, Kankakee Valley fell to Class 3A No. 1 ranked and Northwest Crossroads Conference powerhouse Andrean by a 6-1 final Tuesday, April 19 in Wheatfield.
Vanderhere went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. He walked two.
Max Shultz provided relief, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk. He struck out one.
The Kougars (3-6, 0-3 in the NCC) managed four hits, with Luke Andree and Vanderhere collecting doubles. Colton Pribyl and Cayden Dykhuizen had a hit each.
Cavaliers pull away from West Central
REMINGTON — Tri-County scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away from Midwest Conference foe West Central and cruise to a 7-2 victory at Remington Community Park on April 19.
The Cavaliers (4-1, 3-0 in the MWC) led just 3-1 going into the fifth inning before seizing control against a pesky Trojans squad.
TC starting pitcher Xavier Cantrell kept West Central hitters guessing, allowing just two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. He did walk six batters.
Korbin Lawson got the game’s final out with a strikeout in the seventh.
West Central starter Braden McKay kept his team close by allowing just three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He went four innings.
The Trojans (3-4, 0-1) had two doubles — one each by Garner Moon and Carter Lewark — among their three hits. Landon Gutwein had a single.
Jacob Pilarski walked three times and drove in a run. Lewark also had an RBI.
For the Cavaliers, Eric Zarse had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple, and Lawson hit a solo home run. Jacob Nevitt had a double, Tyler Vanderveer added an RBI single and Cantrell and Connor Ross had hits.
Prep Boys Golf
Highland beats KV on home course
HIGHLAND — Host Highland had four golfers shoot in the low 40s or better in picking up a 167-194 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Kankakee Valley Tuesday, April 19.
The Kougars were led by Drew Andree’s 42 on the Wicker Park Golf Course in Highland and Caleb Swallow’s round of 44. Gabe Kistler shot a 53 and Logan Burke fired a 55.
Aaron Rhoades had a kick-out score fo 55 for KVHS.
In the junior varsity match, Jackson Lindberg shot a 53.
Prep Track & Field
Kougars get sweep of NCC foe Highland
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had several strong performances in sweeping Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland on April 19.
The Lady Kougars had 12 first-place finishes in winning 96-36. The boys’ team, meanwhile, also had 12 firsts in winning 92-40.
Juniors Kate Thomas and Ava McKim and senior Taylor Schoonveld were double winners for the Kougars’ girls’ team. Thomas won the long jump title with a leap of 15 feet, 10 inches (with teammate Carissa Seneczko second at 14-5) and the pole vault event at 7 feet (with teammate Bella Cochran also tying for first). McKim was the 100-meter dash champion in 13.22 seconds and the 200 meters in 27.95.
Seneczko and Elise Kasper were 2-3 in the 100 dash.
Schoonveld, meanwhile, won the 800-meter run in her first attempt at the event this year. She finished in 2:01 and later added the 100 hurdles title in 16.87 seconds. The Kougars finished 1-2-3 in the event, with Laynie Capellari and Mia Hoffman-Buczek completing the sweep.
KV also swept the high jump event, with junior Emily Nannenga the champion at 5-7 and Schoonveld next at 5-6. Capellari cleared the bar at 4-10 for third.
Other first-place finishers included Audrey Campbell in the 3,200 meters in 13:12.35, Brooke Swart in the 400 meters in 1 minute, 4.11 seconds (with Kasper third) and Ava Dase in the shot-put at 30 feet, 3 inches (with Tiffany McBain third).
The Kougars also won the 4-by-100 relay in 52.36 seconds and the 4-by-400 event in 4:26.69. Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim combined to win the 4-by-100 and the 4-by-400 foursome included Swart, Kasper, Hoffman-Buczek and Schoonveld.
Runner-up finishers included Campbell in the 1,600 meters, Hoffman-Buczek in the 300 hurdles (with Capellari third), Thomas in the 200 dash, Addie Johnson in the 3,200 meters and Trinity McBain in the discus. Tiffany McBain was third in the shot-put.
In the boys’ meet, Jacob Sandlin won three events, including the 100 high hurdles in 16.70 seconds (with Brady Sampson second and Austin Parks third), the 300 hurdles in 46.11 (with Sampson and Parks completing the sweep) and the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches (with Zack Frieden second and Parker Becker third).
Adrian Uchman won a pair of individual titles and anchored two winning relays. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.19 seconds and the 200 meters in 23.40. He was a member of the 4-by-100 team that also featured Caleb Deardorff, Adam Collard and Jack Lamka (45.45 seconds) and the 4-by-400 team that included Parks, Collard and Justin Hoffman (3:56.50).
Hoffman was the 800 run champion in 2:10.16 (with Collard second) and Collard won the 400 meters in 55.39 seconds (with Hoffman second). Luke Bristol was the 1,600 run champion in 4:48.13 (with Bobby LeLande third), Frieden in the discus at 133-1 (with Nathan Duttlinger second) and Xavier De La Paz Marino in the pole vault at 11 feet (with Brock Maple second also at 11-0).
Duttlinger was also second in the shot-put and Ethan Ehrhardt placed second in the 3,200 meters.