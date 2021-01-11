LAFAYETTE — An extremely slow start to the game provided disastrous for Rensselaer Central in its 52-30 loss at Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday night.
The Bombers scored just a single field goal in the first quarter to fall behind 14-2 and couldn’t recover. They trailed 50-20 after the third period.
Junior Brody Chamness had nine points for RCHS, which falls to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in Hoosier Conference play. Josh Fleming was limited to eight points.
For the Knights, who improve to 3-3 and 2-0, junior Clark Barrett had 24 points. He hit 6 of 9 3-point shots and finished 8 of 13 from the floor overall.
Clark Obermiller added 11 points.
Kougars split over weekend
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley bounced back from its Northwest Crossroads Conference loss at Munster with an impressive 58-29 victory over visiting Benton Central Saturday night.
The Kougars (4-7) used a strong defensive effort to limit the Bison (2-5) to single digits in all four quarters. They led 18-7 after the first period and held a double-digit lead throughout.
Junior Nick Mikash had a game-high 15 points with seven rebounds and two steals. He hit 6 of 7 shots from the floor and senior Eli Carden was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 13 points. He added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
KVHS hit 21 of 35 shots in the game for 60 percent.
Matt Caldwell had four steals and Luke Andree finished with three assists.
On Friday in Munster, the Kougars played much more competitive than the 95-45 loss from Dec. 30 to the Mustangs, but couldn’t keep pace in a 56-44 loss.
The Mustangs held a 27-17 lead by halftime and pushed their lead by 20 in the third period.
Freshman Cam Webster had 12 points for the Kougars, hitting three 3-pointers. He had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and teammate Mikash had 11 points, seven boards and four assists.
Spartans over .500 with wins
MOROCCO — North Newton owns a 6-4 mark after a weekend sweep of West Central and Hammond S & T.
On Friday, the Spartans rolled over West Central, getting a career-best 23 points from freshman Evan Gagnon.
Gagnon hit 9 of 10 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts, and finished with three steals. The Spartans finished 31 of 50 from the floor as a team for 62% and built a 25-8 lead after the first period.
Austin Goddard had 18 points with six rebounds, six assists and five steals, Cade Ehlinger had 12 points and seven boards and Michael Levy had 10 points and six rebounds.
Dylan Taylor had 10 boards.
Blayden Huber and Carter Lewark had 10 points each for the Trojans (0-7).
On Saturday, Goddard had 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the Spartans to a 56-37 romp of Hammond S & T. The Spartans jumped ahead 19-9 in the first quarter period and used a 20-10 spurt in the fourth to pull away.
Ehlinger had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Gagnon added 13 points.
Rebels can’t recover in loss
KENTLAND — Visiting North White won its Midwest Conference opener behind a strong start at South Newton Saturday night.
The Vikings (6-4, 1-0) jumped ahead 13-5 in the first quarter and led 27-18 in the first half.
Bentley Bushman, a junior, had a game-high 25 points in the victory for the Vikings. He hit 9 of 13 field goals and added eight rebounds and four steals.
Brayden Buschman had six rebounds and three steals and Nate Miller added 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting.
Trojans fall to Westville, 63-48
WESTVILLE — Despite Blayden Huber’s 24 points, West Central suffered its sixth setback of the season at Westville on Friday night.
Huber hit 8 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds. Ayden White had nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Garrett Leman finished with eight points and six boards.