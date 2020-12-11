RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central honored its lone senior, Elise Dobson, prior to Tuesday’s girls’ swim meet with North Judson.
Dobson would go on to record a pair of firsts, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 29.54 seconds before going much further to win the 500 freestyle in 6 minutes, 7.56 seconds.
The Bombers would claim 10 of the 12 events during the meet, but a limited roster due to COVID denied RCHS a victory in a 75-72 loss.
Other champions for Rensselaer included Lizzie Parrish in the 200 freestyle (2:34.54) and 100 butterfly (1:23.96), Addison Hesson in the 200 individual medley (2:46.95) and 100 breaststroke (1:28.84) and Lilly Cook in the 100 free (1:00.85) and 100 backstroke (1:08.15).
Meleahna Williams added second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
RCHS also claimed two of the three relay events, including the 200 medley relay (Dobson, Hesson, Cook and Williams) in 2:14.49 and the 400 free (Williams, Parrish, Dobson and Cook) in 4:35.12.
The RCHS boys’ team, meanwhile, had just enough depth to bounce North Judson by a 102-53 final. The Bombers athletic department also held a Senior Night for the boys’ swimmers, with Eli Dobson, Aidan Geleott, Drew Geleott, manager Gabe King, John Michael, Alex Nagel and Braden White recognized prior to the meet.
The Bombers then went on to win 10 of 12 events to cruise to victory. Champions included Nagel in the 200 freestyle (2:04.86) and 100 backstroke (1:02.10), Cam Ewing in the 200 individual medley (2:33.87), Michael in the 50 freestyle (24.45 seconds) and 100 free (55.57), Dobson in the 100 fly (57.25 seconds) and Aidan Geleott in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.97).
The 200 medley relay squad of Nagel, Ewing, Conner Parker and Michael also won (1:58.57) as did the 200 free relay team of Aidan Geleott, Michael, Parker and Dobson (1:42.36). The 400 free relay team of Dobson, White, Nagel and Aidan Geleott (3:59.08) punctuated the meet with a victory.
Personal record sprints were turned in by Michael in the 50 free, Kayne Robinson the 50 free (27.02) and White in the 100 free (59.91).