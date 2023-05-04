RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s baseball team finished the Hoosier Conference portion of its schedule with an 0-8 mark after a 15-2 loss to West Lafayette on May 3.
The Bombers are 4-0 against non-conference foes, but failed to win a game in league play, losing two games each to West Lafayette, Benton Central, Twin Lakes and Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Red Devils, who finished 3-5 in the HC and own a 6-10 record overall, took a 6-2 lead into the fifth inning when they exploded for nine total runs in the fifth and sixth to end the game under the 10-run rule.
Westside had 12 hits to eight for the Bombers. Senior Tommy Boyles had a pair of hits for RCHS and DJ Handford, Brayson Johns, Ethan Pickering, Wilson, Dillan Simmons and O’Neill added a hit apiece.
Boyles got the start on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed four runs on six hits.
Danny Marlow pitched the final 3 2/3 innings in relief.
Parker pitches a gem in KV win
LOWELL — Senior right-hander Andrew Parker scattered four hits over seven innings in leading Kankakee Valley to a 1-0 shutout of Lowell on May 3.
Parker struck out eight and walked one as the Kougars picked up their 12th victory of the season.
Alex Barr had the lone RBI when he stroked a single in the third inning to plate a run. Spencer Childers was 2 for 3 with a double and Luke Richie and Rowan Kenning had a hit each.
Prep Softball
Kougars pound rival Bombers, 16-1
RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley used a nine-run fifth inning to pull away for a 16-1 victory over host Rensselaer Central Wednesday, May 3.
Freshman Aubrey Hanger led the barrage with three hits in four at-bats and Jillian Swart, Danielle Gidley, Emily Erb and Kayla Schantz added two hits apiece.
Freshman Julia Goggans and Simone Blanco also had hits.
Lefthander Kali Northcutt took the loss for the Bombers. She allowed 16 runs on 14 hits over five innings. She struck out one and walked one.
Taylor Van Meter and Kami Davis had singles for Rensselaer’s only hits against KV starter Elyse Starr, who struck out six and walked one in her five innings of work.
Prep Track & Field
RCHS track teams sweep Winamac
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ track team had just enough to hold off host Winamac in a 66-65 victory on May 2.
The Bombers had nine first-place finishes, including Grace Healey in the long jump at 15 feet, 3 inches; Emma Sinn in the 100-meter dash in 13.07 seconds (with Libby Dixon third); Aubry Kurek in the discus at 74 feet, 1 inch (with Annie Parrish third); Delaney Koebcke in the 400 meters in 1 minute, 8.73 seconds (with Audrey Davisson third); Rheannon Pinkerman in the 800 run in 2:42.76; Sinn in the pole vault at 9 feet (with Dixon second at 8-6); Healey in the 200 meters in 28.10 (with Sinn second at 29.58); the 4-by-800 relay team of Koebcke, Solcy Sanchez, Davisson and Pinkerman in 11:12.94; and the 4-by-100 relay squad of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Sinn, Dixon and Healey in 55.26.
Koecbke was second in the 100 hurdles, Parrish placed second in the shot-put with Kurek third, Davisson was second in the 1,600 meters and Addy Veldman was third in the 300 hurdles.
The 4-by-400 relay team of Bilyeu, Healey, Davisson and Pinkerman was also second.
RCHS’s boys’ team, meanwhile, cruised to victory by a 107-25 score against the Warriors.
The Bombers collected 14 first-place ribbons and finished 1-2 in eight events.
Winners included Tyger Woodke in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.95 seconds (with Kolton Ploughe second in 17.93), Ploughe in the 300 hurdles in 45.63 (with Woodke second in 46.64 and Cade Rivera third), Nolan Potts in the high jump at 5-10 (with Broc Beier second at 5-5), Logan Kuiper in the 100 dash in 11.58 seconds (with Avary Reyes second in 11.51 and Carter Ogborn third), Jordan Cree in both the shot-put at 49-3 (with Bryan Camarena second at 47 feet) and the discus at 155-8 (with Camarena second a 142-6), Tristen Wuethrich in the 1,600 meters in 4:43 (with Tom Van Hoose third) and the 800 meters in 2:08 (with Jacob Partin second in 2:08 and Trey Maciejewski third), Dalton Henry in the 400 dash in 53.40 (with Potts third) and 200 dash in 24.13 (with Kuiper second in 24.24) and Jack Jordan in the pole vault at 11-6 (with Briar Rule third).
Kuiper was second in the long jump at 17-7 and Tom Van Hoose was second in the 3,200 meters (with Oden Van Hoose third).
The Bombers also won all three relays, including the 4-by-100 (Reyes, Woodke, Aaron Barko, Kuiper) in 47.66 seconds; the 4-by-400 (Partin, Ethan Cook, Donnie Sellers and Ogborn) in 3:58; and the 4-by-800 (Maciejewski, Partin, Rivera and Jack Boer) in 9:12.
Prep Boys Volleyball
Kougars blank Hobart, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ volleyball team picked up another victory on May 3, beating visiting Hobart, 3-0.
The Kougars won by 25-16, 25-15 and 26-16 scores.
Joseph Palmer had 17 assists, a service ace and a kill for KV. Brodie Ellenwood added four kills and a block, Hayden Dase had eight kills and two blocks, Levi Herz finished with three aces, three kills and nine assists and Connor Roach had seven kills.
Cam Webster had an ace and a kill, Caleb Deardorff had five aces and a kill, Eli Deardorff added two blocks and three kills and Hunter Manns had 20 digs.