Hit man

RCHS sophomore Brayson Johns had a hit in his team's loss against West Lafayette on Wednesday.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s baseball team finished the Hoosier Conference portion of its schedule with an 0-8 mark after a 15-2 loss to West Lafayette on May 3.

The Bombers are 4-0 against non-conference foes, but failed to win a game in league play, losing two games each to West Lafayette, Benton Central, Twin Lakes and Lafayette Central Catholic.