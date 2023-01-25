WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s wrestling team will be seeking an unprecedented sixth straight sectional championship when it competes against 11 other schools on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Winamac.
This will be the first time Winamac has hosted a sectional tournament in over two decades. Twin Lakes had served as host.
The sectional will begin at 8 a.m., CST.
The Bombers finished the 2022-23 season with a 26-7 dual meet record, establishing a new school record for wins in a season. They finished eighth at the IHSWCA 2A Team State Duals earlier this winter.
Coaches were scheduled to discuss sectional seeding on Wednesday night. RCHS seniors Mason Stanley — 33-3 and ranked No. 12 in the state at 126 pounds by IndianaMat.com — and heavyweight Jordan Cree — 38-1 and ranked No. 12 by IndianaMat.com — were expected to get top seeds, with senior Caleb Oliver (33-5 at 132 pounds) and junior Larz Hughes (30-8 at 152) in the discussion to get high seeds as well.
Coach Hunter Hickman’s lineup will include sophomore Beck Doughty (33-7) at 106 pounds, sophomore Ryan Louck (12-11) at 113, senior Kolton Ploughe (28-13) at 120, Stanley at 126, Oliver at 132, senior Elias McAdow (25-9) at 138, sophomore Avery Stanley (28-12) at 145, Hughes at 152, junior Jack Jordan (26-11) at 160, senior Dominic Maddox (21-12) at 170, senior Austan Pullins (18-16) at 182, senior Trenton Simmons (24-9) at 195, sophomore Brock Robinson (6-16) at 220 and Cree at heavyweight.
Cree will be eyeing a return to the state finals this season. Last year, he competed in the 22o-pound division in Indianapolis.