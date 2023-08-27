MOROCCO — Junior tailback Diego Hernandez-Reyes scored four touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards on just nine carries to lead Rensselaer Central to a 53-0 rout of host North Newton Friday, Aug. 25.
The Bombers (2-0) scored seven touchdowns in the first half. Besides Hernandez-Reyes, the Bombers got a pair of scores from Aaron Barko, including one rushing and one receiving, and a TD run from Carter Ogborn.
Barko had four carries for 90 yards and two catches for 75 yards. Landen Musch added a two-point conversion catch from quarterback Cohen Westfall.
Kicker Kyler Sigman was a perfect 6 of 6 on point-after kicks and added a 35-yard field goal for the only points in the second half.
Defensively for RCHS, Ryan Kellner had six tackles, including a sack. Mush had an interception in the first quarter.
The Bombers held North Newton to just 46 total yards, including -12 yards rushing. The Spartans managed just four first downs and had six fumbles, losing one.
Rensselaer will stay on the road next week when it faces Western in Russiaville with a 6:30 p.m., CST, kick-off time. Western is off to an 0-2 start, losing its opener against Tri-West before suffering a 21-13 loss at home to Western Boone on Friday.