REMINGTON — Rensselaer Central is surging ahead of its first round matchup with Hebron in the Boone Grove Class 2A baseball sectional this week.
The Bombers own an eight-game win streak after their Monday, May 23 win over host Tri-County at Remington Community Park. (RCHS played Lowell on Tuesday May 24.)
Rensselaer jumped ahead of TC, 4-1, after three innings and led 7-1 after a three-run fourth. It was 8-1 when the Cavaliers put together a rally to pull within two runs late.
Senior starter Kenseth Johns had another strong outing for RCHS, allowing four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three and will likely get the start against Hebron on Thursday.
Senior reliever Jacob Pickering went 1 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Tyler Vandeveer had a pair of hits for the Cavaliers and Eric Zarse was 3 for 4 with an RBI double. Korbin Lawson had an RBI single and Bryce Bahler and Xavier Cantrell had singles.
For the Bombers, lead-off hitter Kelton Hesson was 3 for 4 with three run scored. Teagan Brown added an RBI single and Cohen Craig was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Pickering had an RBI double, Brent Harvey had a two-run single and Brayson Johns also drove in a run.
The Cavaliers (11-7) — recent winners of the Midwest Conference title with a perfect 10-0 record — will face Rossville (14-12) in a Class A Sectional at Remington on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m., EST. The Hornets beat TC, 2-1, in a regular season meeting on April 25.
Rensselaer Central 17, South Newton 0
The Bombers won their seventh straight game by pummeling visiting South Newton, 17-0, on senior night at RCHS’s field. Rensselaer needed just five innings after scoring seven runs in each of the second and third innings.
The Bombers did all their damage with just six hits, including two by senior Lakin Webb, who drove in three runs. Kenseth Johns had an RBI double and Craig, Harvey and Brayson Johns added singles.
Harvey had two RBIs and Craig scored three runs. RCHS took advantage of eight walks and five Rebels errors.
Conner Latta was 2 for 2 for South Newton and Aidan Mattox added a single.
Craig allowed just two hits over five innings of work to get the win. He struck out six and walked two.
RCHS will face Hebron in the Boone Grove Class 2A Sectional on Thursday.