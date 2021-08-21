RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central came out snarling against Kankakee Valley Friday night.
That intensity seemed to set the Kougars back on their heels early, setting the tone for a 41-17 Cracker Barrel victory for the host Bombers.
In regaining possession of the Cracker Barrel, RCHS scored on four of its first five possessions and six of its first nine in dominating its annual match-up with KV, which rolled to a 28-7 win in last year’s meeting.
KV coach James Broyles said his team failed to match Rensselaer’s intensity from the opening whistle.
“You’ve got to match their intensity level. They came out ready to play, and it’s unfortunate that we weren’t,” he said.
The Bombers have now beaten their county rivals four of the last seven meetings. They own a 17-6 record against KV under coach Chris Meeks, who said his players overcame a few mistakes Friday through hard work.
“Our seniors felt like we didn’t show up and play last year (vs. KV),” he said. “A lot of it was we didn’t have a summer (due to COVID). We built momentum this summer. In June, we were at camp. We did some good things, but we weren’t where we needed to be. But then we hosted a scrimmage out here against good, quality teams and you could see us getting better. We went to Indianapolis and Michigan City, and you could just see the momentum building and building.
“What I told our coaches about a month ago, we don’t have any swag. We were missing swag, but we developed it the last two weeks. Our defense has confidence. Our offense has confidence. Cohen Craig gives us confidence in the kicking game. We developed a confidence and a swag in our team and you saw it tonight. And that makes all the difference in the world. We were dialed in and ready to go.”
Senior tailback Dylan Kidd — coming off a 1,300-yard season in 2020 — was the focus of Rensselaer’s offense. He carried the ball 23 times for 211 yards and was a participant in five of his team’s six touchdowns on the night.
He had scoring runs of 10, 4 and 2 yards, caught a 24-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Tate Drone and threw a 48-yard halfback pass to senior Kelton Hesson. That score gave RCHS the lead for good a 14-7 with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
“He’s worked at it,” Meeks said of Kidd. “This is a kid who showed some promise his freshman year, was all primed for a great sophomore year and then blew out his ACL on a fluke thing in practice and didn’t get to play his sophomore year. He lived in the weight room, had his surgery and rehabbed and did everything he needed to do to be a good ball player. He had a nice season last year, but got off to a slow start because we didn’t have a summer.
“He was our workhorse tonight and he will be. When he can run the ball that effectively, that opens things in the passing game for Tate.”
The Bombers would tack on another score on their next possession, capping an 11-play drive — their longest scoring drive of the night — with a 4-yard TD run by Kidd. That came with 5:50 left in the first half and gave RC a 20-7 lead after first-year kick Cohen Craig missed his only extra-point kick of the night.
Cohen, who plays soccer on most afternoons for the Bombers, finished 5 of 6 on extra points.
The Bombers added another score to start the second half, needing just three plays to travel 66 yards for a 27-10 bulge. Kidd’s 41-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the half put Rensselaer near KV’s red zone. Drone then hit Kidd from 24 yards out with 11:02 left in the third to pad the lead.
KV did answer back with a seven-play, 52-yard drive that featured six straight carries by junior Logan Parks. It was senior Jack Lamka, however, who punched the ball in from five yards out to trim Rensselaer’s lead to 27-17.
The Bombers would score two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to seize control. Kidd had a 2-yard run with 36.4 seconds left in the third to cap a six-play, 46-yard drive for a 34-17 lead.
“We had individual parts that broke down that unfortunately turned into huge plays for them,” Broyles said. “I wouldn’t say it was a complete team failure, but you play as a team. That’s what it looks like when you have breakdowns. Typically, we’ve been a very assignment-strong team, so that was disappointing.”
The offensive line play earned tremendous praise from its biggest benefactor, Kidd, after the game Friday. Linemen Trenton Simmons, Jordan, Ky Risner, Logan Kuiper and Kenseth Johns were key to the running game.
“Big holes. Great blocks. As a back, you can’t ask for more,” Kidd said. “I can’t do it without them. I give all the credit to them.”
Kidd said his team had confidence and swag behind them Friday night.
“Coach preaches about swagger and attitude all the time and we came out and we had that,” he said.
RCHS needed just one play to score its final touchdown, with Drone hitting Hesson on a slant route. Hesson would then out-race KV defenders for a 48-yard touchdown to cap the scoring at 41-17.
Hesson had four catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Drone completed 4 of 7 passes for 85 yards with two scores.
Hesson also had 12 tackles with eight solos and a tackle for loss. Jordan Cree, a junior, had 12 tackles with four solos, a sack and three tackles for loss and junior Luke Janek had 10 tackles with a sack. Rensselaer’s defense allowed a pair of touchdowns, but got big stops when needed, including forcing the Kougars to kick a field goal just before the end of the first half.
“The key to them is not giving up the 80-yard run,” Meeks said. “They’re going to get their chunks. Number one, you’ve got to keep them in poor field position and make them earn their yards.”
Parks had 26 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown for KVHS, which travels to Wheeler next week. The Bearcats opened the season with a win over River Forest Friday night.
RCHS held the Kougars to 192 total yards while generating 366 yards of its own, including 233 rushing yards.
Broyles hopes his team can bounce back against Wheeler next week. The Kougars have scored 80 points in beating the Bearcats two straight times in the series.
“I’m not going to harp on this and browbeat them over it,” Broyles said of his team. “We just need to make sure they understand you have to start this game at a high level and sustain that. Even going into halftime, you’ve got to come out re-energized and ready to play. That’s what I want to show them.”
Senior quarterback Grant Stowera completed 6 of 10 passes for 40 yards and junior kicker Evan Misch booted a 31-yard field goal just minutes after KV’s special teams blocked a punt. It was the game’s only turnover of the evening.
RCHS will now travel to Morocco to face North Newton next week. The Spartans opened the season with a rout of county rival South Newton Friday.
“This is a great win against a quality 4A team from a tough conference,” Meeks said. “I thought out kids came out and played about as well of a game as we could play for our first game.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Rensselaer Central 41, Kankakee Valley 17
Score by quarters
KVHS 07 03 07 00—17
RCHS 14 06 14 07—41
SCORING
First Quarter
RC — Dylan Kidd, 10-yard run (Cohen Craig kick), 7-0. 4 plays, 60 yards.
KV — Grant Stowers, 1-yard run (Evan Misch kick), 7-7. 10 plays, 65 yards.
RC — Kelton Hesson, 48-yard pass from Dylan Kidd (Craig kick), 14-7. 6 plays, 79 yards.
Second Quarter
RC — Kidd, 4-yard run (kick failed), 20-7. 11 plays, 63 yards.
KV — Misch, 31-yard field goal, 20-10.
Third Quarter
RC — Kidd, 24-yard pass from Tate Drone (Craig kick), 27-10. 3 players, 66 yards.
KV — Jack Lamka, 5-yard run (Misch kick), 27-17. 7 plays, 48 yards.
RC — Kidd, 2-yard run (Craig kick), 34-17. 6 plays, 46 yards.
Fourth Quarter
RC — Hesson, 48-yard pass from Drone (Craig kick), 41-17. 1 play, 48 yards.
STAT LEADERS
Kankakee Valley
Rushing — Logan Parks 26-133, Jack Lamka 6-25, Grant Stowers 5-23.
Passing — Stowers 6-10-0 40 yards.
Receiving — Parks 1-11, Caleb Deardorff 1-10.
Rensselaer Central
Rushing — Dylan Kidd 23-211, Kelton Hesson 6-16,
Passing — Tate Drone 4-7-0 85 yards, Kidd 1-1-0 48 yards.
Receiving — Hesson 4-109, Kidd 1-24.