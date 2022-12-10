Toys For Tots donations

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used a balanced offense to seize control early in snapping a two-game skid with a 69-31 bashing of visiting North White Friday night.

The Bombers (4-2) got a game-high 14 points from senior Colby Chapman and 10 each from senior Tommy Boyles, junior Graham Drone and sophomore Corbin Mathew to beat the Vikings for the first time in four tries.

