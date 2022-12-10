RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used a balanced offense to seize control early in snapping a two-game skid with a 69-31 bashing of visiting North White Friday night.
The Bombers (4-2) got a game-high 14 points from senior Colby Chapman and 10 each from senior Tommy Boyles, junior Graham Drone and sophomore Corbin Mathew to beat the Vikings for the first time in four tries.
North White (0-4) lost all five of its starters to graduation last year and return just two players with any varsity experience.
One of those players, junior Dane Hood, had a team-high nine points for the Vikings, but he was just 2 of 14 from the floor. He added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Senior teammate Lukas Smith had eight points.
The Vikings were held to just 27% shooting (10 of 37).
Rensselaer took a 25-8 lead in the first quarter and continued to add to the lead before halftime, taking a 39-16 bulge into the locker room.
The Bombers outscored North White, 30-15, in the second half, holding their visitors to single digits in each quarter.
RCHS will host Twin Lakes (2-4) in a Hoosier Conference opener on Saturday night, Dec. 10. The Bombers bounced the Indians, 57-43, in the first round of the IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette last month.
Bomber fans are reminded to bring a toy for the Toys For Tots drive tonight. Any donation of a new toy with a value of $5 or more will mean free admission to the game.
The JV game is set to start at 5 p.m.