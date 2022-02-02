RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central eased into the second round of the Class 2A sectional as expected Tuesday night.
But an injury to senior Morgan Van Meter took some luster off the Bombers’ 50-34 victory over Winamac ahead of the semifinal round, which will likely be moved from its Thursday night date due to heavy snowfall in the area.
With 2:57 left in the game, Van Meter moved outside of the painted area, looking to collect a pass. But she stumbled and Winamac’s Kingsley Kroft’s momentum carried her into Van Meter, who fell awkwardly with an apparent knee injury.
Van Meter was helped off the floor, leaving her Bomber teammates in a daze as they watched one of the team’s leading scorers go into the trainer’s room. Van Meter’s status was unclear on Tuesday night, but she was expected to undergo an MRI to get a better picture of the injury.
The Bombers will look to refocus as they prepare for the sectional’s semifinal round.
“With the weather and this injury with Morgan, it’s really going to test our character and our mental status,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “We’re going to regroup. We’re going to circle around Morgan and support her in every way possible. We’re going to go with that mentality that the next person has to be ready to go.”
RCHS (16-6) recovered from a 10-7 first-quarter deficit by knocking down nine shots in the second quarter to build a 27-17 lead at halftime. Senior Jessie Ringen had five points, including a 3-point basket, and freshman Taylor Van Meter, junior Lola Chamness and sophomore Sarah Kaufman added two baskets each.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kroft pulled the Warriors, who bow out at 7-17, within four points of the lead (27-23) early in the third quarter. But the Bombers responded with a 7-0 run to seize control.
Ringen had a 3-point basket and Taylor Van Meter converted a three-point play to push Rensselaer’s lead to 37-25 after three quarters.
Rensselaer sealed the victory behind a 7 for 8 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
The Bombers beat Winamac, 62-31, in the regular season, but Radtke expected to get the Warriors’ best effort in the rematch.
“This is why we play sectionals because teams are do or die and they’re going to bring their very best effort,” he said. “I thought at times we didn’t match their effort very well, but we did get the win to get that second step to the championship.”
Kroft finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and teammate Kaya Campbell also had 11 points. Ringen and Taylor Van Meter had 11 points for the Bombers, with senior guard Avree Cain adding eight points.
Cain came out aggressive on the offensive end in the first quarter, scoring six points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play.
“Our mind, it’s kind of tough for us right now with Morgan’s injury. But I’m proud of the girls and proud of the effort they put forth,” Radtke said. “I thought some girls stepped up. I thought Avree Cain played a much better half than I’ve seen her play in a while. Offensively and defensively she did some nice things. They were sagging off of her and she hit that three, which was big for us.”
Radtke praised his bench, with Taylor Van Meter, Kaufman and Chamness providing solid minutes.
“We got into some foul trouble. When Lola came on the floor, she really stepped in and hit some shots and free throws for us. That’s what we needed, that extra spark off the bench,” he said.
RCHS will now face Boone Grove (12-8) in the second round. The Wolves crumpled Hebron, 43-17, in Tuesday’s second game.
North Newton (9-9) and Westville (12-10) were expected to square off in the first of two games on Wednesday night, but weather has forced a postponement for later in the week. North Judson (5-17) and No. 1 ranked South Central (23-0) will also be played later.
RCHS athletic director Ken Hickman said Wednesday “games will be played on the first available date starting with Thursday, Feb. 3. Decisions to play will be made on a day-by-day basis.”