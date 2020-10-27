RENSSELAER — The path to the championship game is starting to show itself for Rensselaer Central.
The Bombers (6-4) are once again the only local team standing after last week’s 78-0 punishment against Bowman Academy. That sets up what seems to be a yearly sectional rematch with Wheeler.
Kick-off in Union Township in Valparaiso is set for 7 p.m. Friday night. The winner will likely face No. 1 ranked Andrean (9-1), which will travel to Whiting (1-2) on Friday.
Whiting, which had its season suspended due to COVID, rolled over 1-7 Hammond Noll by a 36-14 final last week.
The Bearcats (7-3) out-lasted North Newton senior quarterback Austin Goddard and his Spartans teammates in a 36-27 shootout on Friday. Goddard totaled 224 yards of offense and accounted for three of his team’s four touchdowns in the loss.
Wheeler negated Goddard’s impact behind sophomore tailback Trey Gibson’s 212 yards on 30 carries with four touchdowns.
Gibson has rushed for 1,544 yards and 21 scores this season. In fact, both Wheeler and RCHS feature prolific offenses, with Wheeler gaining 3,400+ yards, including 2,349 yards on the ground.
A freshman in 2019, Gibson scored the only touchdown in his team’s 48-6 loss to the Bombers in last year’s sectional playoffs.
“They use lots of multiple formations to try to get you outnumbered offensively,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “We’ve ready studied their formations to make sure our guys are in proper positions. About the time they get you out of your proper positions, they’ve got you outnumbered and that’s when they get their big plays.
“The key is to slow down number 3 (Gibson).”
Junior quarterback Preston Morris — a transfer from Boone Grove — has thrown for 1,044 yards with 11 touchdowns, completing 72 of 145 passes.
“They have a good little tandem with those two,” Meeks said of Gibson and Morris. “They run behind a big, solid line.”
The Bombers, who have won 4 of 6 meetings in the sectional playoffs against Wheeler overall, have also generated 3,400+ yards this season. They have rushed for 2,802 yards on the ground with 33 TDs.
Junior tailback Dylan Kidd has rushed for 1,105 yards and 22 TDs and senior Addison Wilimington adds 557 rushing yards with eight scores. The Bombers have rushed for 40 TDs and passed for another 11.
Meeks and his staff are preparing for an aggressive, blitzing Wheeler defense on Friday.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be able to control their blitz,” Meeks said. “A blitz is a gamble so if they want to blitz, that’s fine, but we’ve got to make them pay for it. That’s something we’ve worked hard on.”
Wheeler’s athleticism and success have forced the Bombers to prepare solely on Friday’s game and not look ahead to a potential championship game.
“Our coaches and many of our kids have been around this enough to know that next week doesn’t matter if you don’t get this week,” Meeks said. “All of our focus is on Wheeler and they’re 8-2 for a reason and they’re a very good ballclub. Our kids highly anticipate a tough ball game.”
To recap the season finales for other local teams:
Culver Academy 21, Kankakee Valley 14
The Kougars finish at 6-3, losing three straight to end the season, after Culver Academy (4-5) broke a 14-14 behind quarterback James Pasini’s second touchdown pass of the night in the fourth quarter. The Kougars had four turnovers, including three fumbles. One fumble came on a long punt return that put KV in Culver territory. Senior Marcus Ritchie picked off two passes for the Kougars, who lose in the first round of sectional for the fourth straight season. Culver Academy will face Plymouth (2-5) next week.
Traders Point Christian 13, Tri-County 12
Both teams managed just over 200 yards in a game dominated by the defenses. TC junior quarterback Korbin Lawson threw for 76 yards and rushed for 39 more, but was sacked on a two-point conversion try with seven seconds left in the game. Logan Schneidt added 51 rushing yard for the Cavaliers, who bow out at 2-5. TPC quarterback Gabe Sink passed for 98 yards and rushed for 21. Traders Point (4-4) advances to the semifinal round to face Clinton Prairie (3-7).
Wheeler 36, North Newton 27
Wheeler gained over 300 yards on the ground to hold off the Spartans, who end the season at 4-5. Senior quarterback Austin Goddard had a solid game for North Newton, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another. He had 224 of his team’s 318 yards on offense. Wheeler’s Trey Gibson had 212 rushing yards, caught a pass for 32 yards and had four scores.
North Judson 54, West Central 0
Thirteen players combined for 345 rushing yards in the Jays’ rout of the Trojans, who end the season at 2-8. West Central, meanwhile, had 66 total yards and fell behind 41-0 by halftime. Senior Eli Blount had 146 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown for the winners and receiver Kason Sanchez had five catches for 76 yards and two scores. The Jays (8-2) host Culver Community (3-7) on Friday.
South Newton vs. Winamac
Winamac advances to the championship game after South Newton recently announced it would move to remote learning this week due to COVID cases. The Rebels finish the season at 0-6. Winamac (6-2) edged South Central, 21-14, last week and will await the winner of the North Judson/Culver game on Nov. 6.