TIPTON — What’s nearly as good as the main course that is the sectional championship?
It’s the appetizer and the Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball team — which won a sectional title in March of last season — added that to its menu by making school history Friday night with its first Hoosier Conference championship at Tipton. The Bombers used a strong second half to subdue the Red Devils, 63-57.
Tipton won the East Division of the Hoosier Conference with a 4-0 mark.
The Bombers (16-5) got tremendous guard play from seniors Tristen Wuethrich and Colby Chapman, who combined for 45 of their team’s 63 points. Sophomore Corbin Mathew added 10 points and senior Tommy Boyles had 10 rebounds.
Chapman and Nole Marchand, a senior forward, added six boards apiece as the Bombers won their eighth straight game and their 10th over the last 12 games.
Tipton, which has lost two straight games, falls to 14-6 overall.
The Bombers, which tied for the West Division title with Benton Central at 4-1 but won a chance to play for the overall title thanks to a tiebreaker, trailed 31-27 at halftime against the Blue Devils, but surged ahead behind a 19-14 third quarter. They outscored Tipton, 36-26, in the second half by controlling the tempo and stifling Tipton’s main shooters on the defensive end.
Tipton hit just 36% of its shots (21 of 48) and finished just 2 of 18 from behind the 3-point line. The Devils did hit 13 of 13 foul shots to keep the pressure on RCHS.
Junior Nolan Swan had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils and sophomore Grady Carpenter added 14. But the duo were a combined 12 of 34 from the field, with Swan going just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
Swan did have five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Bombers close the season with a pair of home games next week in preparation for the sectional tournament in Frankfort beginning on Feb. 28. They host Lowell Tuesday night and will celebrate their seniors on Friday when Winamac visits.
The East Division did win its battle with West Division teams, going 3-2 on the night. Besides the Bombers, Lafayette Central Catholic also won a Crossover game with Northwestern, 53-40, to nab fifth place overall.
Western beat West Lafayette, 56-42 for ninth place, Hamilton Heights outlasted Twin Lakes for seventh and Lewis Cass won third place with its 56-49 win over Benton Central.