WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central’s change in attitude and strategy had Lewis Cass flustered in the Class 2A championship game at Winamac Saturday.
After watching the Kings collect 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, including four on one possession that became a basket for Cass, the Bombers were determined to keep the bigger Kings off the boards in the second half.
As a result, Cass (13-12) was held to a single shot on several second-half possessions and encountered foul trouble as well as the Bombers rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to pick up a 47-43 sectional championship victory.
It is Rensselaer Central’s first boys’ title in 17 years. The 2005 team that featured 2022 Bomber Hall of Fame member Andrew Malone and Johnny Igoe also won in Winamac, beating Rochester, North Newton and North Judson for the crown.
Rather than attempting to go around the Bombers (12-12) for missed shots, the Kings, who were the favorite to win a title, tried to go over or through Rensselaer’s players, resulting in serious foul trouble.
The Kings had two starters — juniors Haden McClain and Tyson Good, who is the team’s top scorer (16 ppg.) — foul out and two other starters had four fouls apiece.
Cass had 24 team fouls to 16 for the Bombers, who paraded to the foul line 19 times in the fourth quarter, hitting 13. They took just five shots from the floor, with junior Colby Chapman knocking down a key 3-point basket to begin the fourth quarter for a 34-29 Bomber lead.
Rensselaer would push its lead to as much as seven points at one point only to see Cass chip away and pull within a possession four times in the game’s final three minutes.
But the Bombers kept hitting free throws to stay two possessions ahead. Junior Tristen Wuethrich hit 5 of 6 foul shots, including four straight in the game’s final 56 seconds and junior Colby Chapman and freshman Corbin Mathew hit two foul shots each to keep the lead extended.
Rensselaer hit 21 of 28 free throws in the game, including 15 of 21 in the second half. Cass took 12 free throws, converting eight.
The Kings were also held to 5 of 21 from the floor in the second half. Good, perhaps the most talented player in the tournament, was especially frustrated, hitting just 3 of 17 shots. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
Senior Tristin Miller led the Kings with 16 points. He added nine rebounds. Junior Luke Chambers, a 6-foot-5 center, had eight points and 11 boards.
Chapman led the Bombers with 14 points, including 6 of 10 from the foul line.
Mathew continued to shine in the spotlight despite his youth, scoring 13 points one night after dropping a career-high 18 on Winamac. He added six rebounds and three steals off the bench.
Wuethrich had 11 points and senior Tate Drone had six rebounds.