Quad champs

Winning individual titles at Saturday's Logansport regional were Jordan Cree, Kolton Ploughe, Mason Stanley and Larz Hughes.

LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central senior Kolton Ploughe didn’t get the sectional title he was hoping for at the Jan. 28 Winamac Sectional.

So he went out and won a regional title instead.

