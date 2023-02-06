LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central senior Kolton Ploughe didn’t get the sectional title he was hoping for at the Jan. 28 Winamac Sectional.
So he went out and won a regional title instead.
Ploughe — who competes at 120 pounds — was one of four Bombers to claim individual titles Saturday in Logansport, with Mason Stanley at 126 pounds, Larz Hughes at 152 and Jordan Cree at heavyweight the others.
A question on how much time was left when Ploughe put Frontier’s Chase Pekny on his back in the 120-pound sectional final at Winamac denied the two-year varsity wrestler a shot at winning his first post-season title.
But Pekny wasn’t among the final competitors at Logansport, losing his first-round match to finish 21-9 on the season.
Ploughe, meanwhile, opened with an 11-1 major decision against Koree Milton of Seeger (16-5) and beat North White’s Chris Williams (32-11) in the semifinals to set up a title match with Lafayette Jeff’s Alex Lopez (17-7).
Ploughe dominated the final, scoring takedown points and reversals to beat Lopez, 12-6. Ploughe will take a 33-14 record and a No. 1 seeding into Saturday’s East Chicago Central Semi-state.
Stanley followed Ploughe’s win with a victory at 126 pounds to run his record to 39-3. The Bomber senior beat Hayden Lawhead of Carroll (27-9) by a 3-0 decision and Logan McClimans of Attica (30-9) in the semifinals.
Waiting in the title match was Benton Central’s Kaleb Caliz (26-5), who Stanley beat to win a sectional title a week ago. Caliz pushed Stanley for three periods before the Bomber wrestler prevailed by a 9-7 final.
Hughes, a junior, improved to 36-8 by winning three matches for the 152-pound division title. He had a first-round 16-0 technical fall victory over Aarion Walker of Delphi (20-15), followed with a 9-1 trouncing of Boden Rice of Attica (32-7) and dominated the final, winning by major decision (9-1) against Robert Florian of West Lafayette (26-12).
Cree, who won a regional title at 220 pounds in 2022, was the heavyweight champion for 2023, improving his record to a 45-1. One of the state’s best wrestlers in his weight class, Cree faced little resistance from first-round foe Cesar Viera of Lafayette Central Catholic (24-13), Braden Haddock of Attica (32-5) and Bricker Crum of West Lafayette (31-6).
Cree pinned all three of his foes in times of 2:10, 1:06 and 2:36.
RCHS also got runner-up finishes from Caleb Oliver (37-7) at 132 pounds and Avery Stanley (34-13) at 145. Winning consolation matches for third place were seniors Elias McAdow (29-11) at 138 and Trenton Simmons (30-10) at 182.
Junior Jack Jordan (30-13) was fourth at 160 pounds.
RCHS had another strong team performance to claim its second straight regional championship. The Bombers had 150.5 points to 109 for runner-up Lafayette Harrison.
McCutcheon placed third and Lafayette Jeff was fourth. West Central finished fifth, North White sixth and North Newton 10th.
Tri-County had enough points for 13th place and Frontier, South Newton and Twin Lakes failed lo score.